Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly 20 years since the release of Ashanti’s eponymous debut album. The former First Lady of Murder Inc. jumpstarted her career as a solo artist in 2002 and hasn’t looked back since. Though it was revealed last year that the Grammy-winning singer would receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans now know when to camp out to witness the event. Ashanti will be presented with the 2,718th star on Thursday, April 7th, at 11:30 a.m. PT. Her star will be dedicated in the category of Recording and will be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO