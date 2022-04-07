ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County Food Bank is moving, as numbers in need are on the rise

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkyCP_0f235VzS00

The York County Food Bank, which has been serving families in need at the former Kmart store in Springettsbury Township since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is moving to a new location.

It comes as the number of families seeking food is rising because of the increasing cost of gas and groceries.

The Kmart site currently is serving 1,000 families, food bank president and CEO Jennifer Brillhart said. That's up from a low of about 400 to 600. The nonprofit continues to see new individuals who have never had to seek services before.

COVID-19 crisis:These Pa. residents never thought they’d be here – in line at a food bank in a pandemic

'Everybody should have a full belly:'Need for food still exists amid ongoing pandemic

The food bank will be moving its inventory to a new warehouse in Emigsville next week, she said. Companies are donating trucks and drivers to help with the move.

The goods then will be distributed at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township, just a few miles down the road from the former Kmart store.

The first distribution date at the new location is April 19, Brillhart said.

Brillhart said the former Kmart store has been a great place for operations, but she knew it was only temporary. The nonprofit was allowed to use it at no cost.

Kinsley Properties owns the building and has no plans at this time for the site, according to a spokesperson.

The new warehouse will help improve efficiency and capacity, Brillhart said. It will have a loading dock and other amenities.

The nonprofit is excited for the move, and no disruption in services is planned, she said.

The food bank lists more than 125 partner agencies throughout York County. They are at churches, schools and community nonprofits. It also offers delivery service as well.

"I think people are going to be very happy with the new arrangement," she said.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are need to help with the food distribution.

To help, visit yorkfoodbank.org.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Society
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York County, PA
Government
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Distribution#Kmart#Charity#The York County Food Bank#Kinsley Properties
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
YORK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
abc27 News

Dozens of eels released into the Conodoguinet Creek

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve covered trout stocking in recent weeks but this week it’s not fish that have recently been introduced to the river. The Susquehanna River Basin Commission released dozens of American Eels into the Conodoguinet Creek at Ridley Park in Camp Hill on Friday. Their numbers diminished as dams were built […]
CAMP HILL, PA
MyChesCo

Help Police Locate Man Wanted for Theft in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Alexander Torres-Melendez, who is wanted in connection to multiple thefts in Lancaster County. Authorities state that on February 13, 2022, and February 15, 2022, East Lampeter Police investigated two retail theft cases...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Hagerstown Police Dept: Drug bust nets cocaine, cash

A drug bust by Hagerstown (MD) Police Department early this morning resulted in the confiscation of crack cocaine and nearly $4,000 in cash. Police allege Anthony Latimer, 41, Hagerstown, was dealing drugs from his car when Alpha Platoon patrol officers approached the car in the 300 block of North Jonathan Street at 5:30 a.m. Latimer stepped out of the car when asked to do so by the officers, then fled on foot.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wastewater testing for COVID: Milwaukee County sees numbers rise

MILWAUKEE - COVID levels in Milwaukee County are the lowest they have been in eight months. That is good news. But tests being done at Milwaukee's Jones Island indicate another rise may be coming. "Wastewater has been known to proceed increases in cases as picked up through more traditional surveillance...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
515
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy