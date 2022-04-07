York County Food Bank is moving, as numbers in need are on the rise

The York County Food Bank, which has been serving families in need at the former Kmart store in Springettsbury Township since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is moving to a new location.

It comes as the number of families seeking food is rising because of the increasing cost of gas and groceries.

The Kmart site currently is serving 1,000 families, food bank president and CEO Jennifer Brillhart said. That's up from a low of about 400 to 600. The nonprofit continues to see new individuals who have never had to seek services before.

The food bank will be moving its inventory to a new warehouse in Emigsville next week, she said. Companies are donating trucks and drivers to help with the move.

The goods then will be distributed at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road in Windsor Township, just a few miles down the road from the former Kmart store.

The first distribution date at the new location is April 19, Brillhart said.

Brillhart said the former Kmart store has been a great place for operations, but she knew it was only temporary. The nonprofit was allowed to use it at no cost.

Kinsley Properties owns the building and has no plans at this time for the site, according to a spokesperson.

The new warehouse will help improve efficiency and capacity, Brillhart said. It will have a loading dock and other amenities.

The nonprofit is excited for the move, and no disruption in services is planned, she said.

The food bank lists more than 125 partner agencies throughout York County. They are at churches, schools and community nonprofits. It also offers delivery service as well.

"I think people are going to be very happy with the new arrangement," she said.

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are need to help with the food distribution.

To help, visit yorkfoodbank.org.