Bloomington, IN

Letter: Houston South forest logging opposed

By The Herald-Times
 1 day ago

One of my favorite things to do in the Bloomington area is to go on a hike. I especially love the beautiful Hoosier National Forest for its many miles of hiking trails. I am grateful to be near this forest that boasts 165 caves and several lakes and ponds.

I have known about the devastation that the state’s logging has done to nearby forests such as Yellowwood and Morgan-Monroe state forests, but did not expect this to happen in our treasured Hoosier National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service has a proposal to log Houston South, which is a 21-square-mile section of the forest that adjoins the Charles Deam Wilderness. The proposal is to log, burn and build roads in this area. This would increase sediment runoff and pollute Lake Monroe, which is the sole drinking water supply for 120,000 people in Monroe and surrounding counties. The damage to the ecosystem of the forest would also be deeply harmful.

If you would like to know more about this proposal and ways you can help stop this threat to this forest gem, go to the Indiana Forest Alliance website.

Viola Kadish, Bloomington

