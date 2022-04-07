ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Protection against COVID infection improves, but wanes quickly, after 4th vaccine dose: study

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mi7TT_0f234giM00

( The Hill ) – A new study in Israel has found that the fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against infection and severe COVID-19; however, protection against confirmed infection appears to be short-lived.

The study , published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, found that the effectiveness against COVID-19 infection in the fourth week after receiving the fourth dose was lower when compared to protection after the third dose of the vaccine.

It added that protection against severe illness did not wane during the six weeks after the fourth dose was administered and found that the rate of confirmed infection in the fourth week after was lower than that in the group with three vaccine doses.

CDC study finds risk of heart issues after COVID-19 infection, 2nd vaccine dose

However, the study added that protection against infection waned in later weeks.

Israel was the first country to begin administering a fourth dose. The study, conducted by the Sheba Medical Center, included more than 1.25 million vaccinated people in Israel from Jan. 10 to March 2.

It included those who were 60 years of age or older and had received three doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least four months before. It took place as the omicron variant led to a winter surge of coronavirus cases around the world.

Doctors see increase in prolonged cold, flu symptoms

The study also noted that the omicron variant is genetically divergent from the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain for which the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was tailored.

It added that the findings suggest that the protection against confirmed infection with the omicron variant is at its highest level in the fourth week after vaccination, after which the efficacy of the booster decreases by the eighth week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Cdc#The Sheba Medical Center#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#Omicron
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
deseret.com

What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?

Vaccinated individuals might have a milder experience with the BA.2 variant compared to unvaccinated people, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News. Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that vaccinated people will likely experience more mild COVID-19 cases of the BA.2 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Deltacron symptoms: The signs and stages to look for

Given that the symptoms associated with the original strain of Covid-19 and its first variants were so similar to the common cold, it has been difficult to tell over the last year or so whether the onset of headaches and sniffles meant you had contracted the coronavirus or just a bout of conventional flu.The subsequent emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 complicated the pictured even further. The symptoms of that variant were slightly different – stuffy nose, sore throat – and it still cannot be specifically identified by home test kits, which simply tell us whether someone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

4th COVID Vaccine Shot: Does a Second Booster Work?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The chances for a fourth dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increased this week as both Pfizer and Moderna requested that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize second booster shots of their BioNTech and Spikevax vaccines. Pfizer requested approval for adults 65 and older, while Moderna asked the FDA to allow the fourth shot for all adults.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Motley Fool

Worried About Moderna's Vaccine Revenue? Check Out These 2 Charts.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Moderna's ( MRNA 2.51% ) coronavirus vaccine revenue...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy