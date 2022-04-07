DEDUCED RECKONING: Whipsaw stock market leaving you feeling ... whipped?

If you look back on last year’s “meme” stocks with nostalgia, my guess is that you are not alone. As crazy as it was for companies that were hurtling toward bankruptcy to become trading darlings, even I enjoyed the euphoria when it extended to CBS Viacom (Paramount Global now) as that stock rose from the teens to 100 in short order.

I had bought CBS for its quaint 5% dividend when the stock was less than $20. Then suddenly the Robinhood/Reddit crowd with the help of Cathie Wood’s mentor and prayer buddy Bill Hwang sent it to the moon. You may recall that in the first quarter of 2021, Hwang’s Archegos family office was worth $20 billion on a Friday and was wiped out by the following Monday when CBS imploded and he couldn’t meet margin calls. Actually, so far she has only lost half of the funds she was managing a year ago, not all of them.

It's hard to keep track of all that has befallen investors over the last five quarters. Almost 1,000 companies went public last year either in old-fashioned IPOs or via Special Acquisition Companies (SPACs) and most of them collapsed before year end. The IPO ETF lost about 65% of its value. Even so, the averages rose ever higher with the S&P 500 ending the year with a 27% gain. Just the six or eight most popular giant tech companies like Netflix, Facebook (now Meta), Microsoft, Tesla, Apple, Alphabet (Google) and Nvidia came to represent almost 40% of a 500 stock index. That was stunning and concealed that more and more stocks were starting to roll over and die a slow death. Before long, by Q1 2022, half of the stocks in the S&P 500 had lost half their value.

Everything has changed, even for the over-loved stocks once priced for perfection. First Netflix cratered. Then Facebook hit the skids. Now several of those mega-cap favorites have rolled over and are not providing the safe haven they formerly did. Remember that it takes far fewer down days to erase the gains of a month of a bear market rally because markets always fall far faster than they rise. Somehow, day trading just isn’t cutting it these days even if you are short term in your investment horizon. Stocks rise for a few days, then give back all or most of their gains. We still haven’t seen a huge washout with the percent of stocks above their 200-day moving averages fall to the extreme levels of single digits we saw in 2020. While no longer above 94%, they have mostly fallen to the 35-45% range. That is far from panic level. Individual investors have become more bullish again. The Vix volatility index reflects complacency, too, below 20%. And, Fundstat’s Tom Lee still wants to “buy the dip.”

I believe the backdrop has altered from sunshine to clouds. The Federal Reserve struggled for years to get inflation back toward its goal of 2%. Then suddenly, it exploded to multiples of that as the Fed’s years of pumping money is finally taking its toll. COVID created gross economic distortions globally. We were locked down, then glad to get out. Once vaccinated, we all wanted to get traveling. People reconsidered work; where they wanted to work and how much they were willing to tolerate a job they hated.

Now there are 12 million jobs open and only 6 million looking to fill them. Wages are rising but not as fast as inflation is eating up the increased paychecks. Housing costs are surging to be more than 30% of salaries, always a dangerous level. Gas is $5 per gallon in some states. Prices of proteins like beef, chicken, lamb and fish are skyrocketing. A 5-year-old used car can be sold for more than it cost when new. That is just crazy.

For the last 15 years, the Fed has accommodated the economy at every turn by flooding it with money and low interest rates. It is no longer doing either. Its top officers, and JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon are warning of tough love and higher rates. Earnings estimates are falling and there is talk of recession in 2023. War stories pervade the nightly news. I see little that is cheery. If you can, please send me a note.

Joan Lappin CFA has been called an “investment guru” by Business Week and a “top manager” by the Wall Street Journal. The Sarasota resident founded Gramercy Capital Management, a registered investment adviser, in 1986. Email JLappincfa@gmail.com. Follow her on twitter: @joanlappin. Her past columns appear at heraldtribune.com/business/columns.