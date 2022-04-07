ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Public Health launches new test-to-treat COVID-19 sites

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Connecticut Department of Public Health has launched new test-to-treat COVID-19 sites around the state.

The new sites were announced nationwide by President Joe Biden last week.

One of 40 of the locations in Connecticut is in Norwalk at Physician One Urgent Care.

The sites offer COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Anyone who tests positive at one of the new sites and is prescribed an oral treatment, can fill their prescription right at the site.

The sites are located at designated pharmacies, urgent care centers, and federally qualified health centers.

Those who are eligible for the program, can also be tested and treated by their own health care providers and then fill the prescription at a federally qualified health center or several pharmacies across the state.

The DPH says it receives regular allocations of these antiviral pills from the federal government and works with health care providers and pharmacies to get them to high-risk communities.

For more information about locating a site near you, click here.

