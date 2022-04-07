ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's the Buzz: Easter comes to Deerassic

By Heather Sevigny
 1 day ago

Pick any one of the events happening in and around the area to keep your week busy. Whatever you choose to do, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities, and festivals right here, every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations can occur. The events listed are for April 7 to 16.

Friday

Equine Affaire. Join Luke Gingrich Horsemanship as they take over the Voinovich Center for all things horse-related. According to the Facebook event page, “The Equine Affaire is North America’s premiere equine exposition and equestrian gathering . . . a unique celebration of the horse offering unparalleled education, entertainment, and shopping opportunities.” The event is scheduled to run through Saturday. The Fantasia night show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. will feature bridleless/liberty freestyle riding. Adult tickets are $15, child tickets are $8, and ages 6 and under are free. Purchase tickets by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/. Voinovich Center, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus.

Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. Head to Guernsey County’s only opera house to hear some bluegrass, as the Pennyroyal presents Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information visit the Pennyroyal website. Pennyroyal Opera House, Exit 198 off of Interstate 70, Fairview.

Gypsy Daisy. Come support a new local business in Cambridge as they celebrate its grand opening. The Gypsy Daisy Co. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The first 10 customers will receive a goodie bag. While you’re there, check out the home decor and party planning information available. A raffle will be held, as well as giveaways and door prizes. Refreshments will be available. For more information call 740-260-7976. Gypsy Daisy Co., 826 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge.

April 15

Kid Rock with Grand Funk Railroad. Get ready for one heck of a party. Kid Rock is bringing his louder-than-life persona to the Nationwide Arena. Rock out to hits like "Bawitdaba" and "Cowboy." Performing with the star is Grand Funk Railroad and a guest appearance by Trey Lewis is also scheduled. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $29. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Nationwide Arena website. Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus.

April 16

Deerassic Easter Egg Hunt. Come stomp the grounds at Deerassic Park and get a jump on Easter fun. This free event will also give kids a chance to meet with the Easter Bunny. Those wishing to collect eggs must be in line by 11:30 a.m. The first 500 kids ages 2 to 12 will receive a goodie bag. The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information call 740-435-3335 or visit https://www.deerassic.com. Deerassic Park, 14250 Cadiz Road, Cambridge.

As highlighted in last week’s column:

  • Saturday. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny/Egg Hunt at the Byesville Volunteer Fire Department. Breakfast will be served at the fire station from 8 to 11 a.m. Kids can register for the egg hunt beginning at 11 a.m. The Easter egg hunt will take place at the Byesville Village Park at noon. For more information call the Byesville Firefighters Association at 740-685-2222. Byesville VFD, 212 Seneca St, Byesville.

Interested in having your event listed or know about something you’d like us to share? Email us at whatsthebuzzdailyjeff@gmail.com at least two weeks in advance of the event.

IN THIS ARTICLE
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Jeffersonian

