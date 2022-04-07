ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Latin Megastar Anuel AA to Return to Santander Arena in Reading

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned Latin megastar Anuel AA, announces new concert tour named after his most recent studio album: Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. The tour will visit the Santander Arena in Reading, PA on October 14, 2022. This tour is made possible thanks to CMN (Cárdenas Marketing Network); concert goers can start purchasing their...

