Bronx, NY

Person of interest questioned in Juana Perdomo Soriano killing

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 1 day ago

Person of interest questioned in Juana Perdomo Soriano killing 00:20

NEW YORK -- Police are questioning a person of interest following the deadly shooting of a grandmother in the Bronx.

Juana Perdomo Soriano, 61, was killed by a stray bullet Monday as she walked home from work.

Investigators said two groups of men were arguing on East 188th Street then began firing at each other.

The 61-year-old was caught in the crossfire.

Comments / 12

Nyle
1d ago

My condolences to her family and friends. She looks like a angel. It goes to show life is so unpredictable. Love your friends and family tomorrow isn't promised. RIP 💔🙏🏾

Reply(1)
6
1d ago

We just don’t care anymore about these people most of them just do negative stuff day after day after day after day after day after day

Reply
2
CBS New York

Police arrest 13-year-old girl in violent Bronx mugging that left 76-year-old woman with a broken hip

NEW YORK - Police have made an arrest after a group of suspects were caught on video violently robbing a 76-year-old woman in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. Police say they arrested a 13-year-old girl in the case. So far, there's no word of additional arrests, although surveillance video shows three suspects surrounded the victim at her apartment door near Roberts and Hobart Avenues just after midnight Sunday in Pelham Bay. The woman tried to hold the door closed, but the suspects got into the lobby. Police said they grabbed her purse, pulled her hair and swung her around, causing her...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman robbed at Bronx ATM

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a woman at an ATM in the Bronx. It happened last Saturday at a Citizen Bank branch on Fordham Road. Police said the suspect grabbed the woman's purse and threw her to the ground after she withdrew money from the ATM. The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital with a head injury. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
Comments / 0

