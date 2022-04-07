Gov. Baker to release results for 2021 Clean Energy Industry report
BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to release the results of the 2021 Clean Energy Industry report at 10 Thursday morning.
The 2020 report indicated that employment in clean energy has grown by 89-percent since 2010 and the clean energy industry contributed 14-billion dollars to Gross State Product.
This year's report will give us an idea of how the pandemic affected the growth of the clean energy sector.
