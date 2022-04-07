ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Gov. Baker to release results for 2021 Clean Energy Industry report

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwKBZ_0f232MKM00

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker is scheduled to release the results of the 2021 Clean Energy Industry report at 10 Thursday morning.

State lawmakers still hedging on suspending state’s gas tax

The 2020 report indicated that employment in clean energy has grown by 89-percent since 2010 and the clean energy industry contributed 14-billion dollars to Gross State Product.

This year’s report will give us an idea of how the pandemic affected the growth of the clean energy sector.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Gov. Baker considers new use for 'basically dark' Hynes Convention Center

After his first proposal to sell the property failed to gain traction with lawmakers, Gov. Charlie Baker is gearing up for another push to reconsider the future of the Hynes Convention Center in Boston's Back Bay. Baker hinted Wednesday that he is eyeing legislation that might feature "some thoughts on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin energy poll results

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – According to a poll conducted by KMID ABC Big 2 and KPEJ Fox 24, 100% of respondents agree that the United States should develop it’s own domestic sources of energy rather than relying on sources around the world. The poll included ten questions and were broken down as follows: Do you […]
ODESSA, TX
Benzinga

An Empire For Solar Discovery And Education In The Making? SinglePoint Reports Building Out Network For Clean Air And Green Energy Efficiency

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Solar photovoltaic energy represented more than 4% of the electricity generated in the United States in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration. In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKRC

Gas station drops prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS/WKRC) — Amid an international surge in the cost of fuel, a North Carolina gas station surprised drivers Thursday by dropping prices. Regular gas was selling for $2.25 a gallon at the Burnsville Citgo at the corner of U.S. 19 East and Depot Street. The station's owners...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#The Clean#Energy Sector#Clean Energy Industry#State#Nexstar Media Inc
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hartford Courant

In just three days, Connecticut’s gotten 166 reports of gas stations where prices don’t reflect tax break

Connecticut motorists are complaining that a recent tax break on gasoline is not reflected in prices they’re paying at the pump. The 25-cent per gallon state tax was removed Friday, and Attorney General William Tong’s office had received 166 complaints as of Tuesday morning, office spokeswoman Kathleen McWilliams said. The office had sent 83 follow-up letters to stations named in the ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

‘The Future is Bleak, and the Future is Bright.' What It's Like to Be a Clean Energy CEO as Gas Prices Skyrocket

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) As gas prices continue to climb, many climate activists hope the high cost of fossil fuels leads to increased demand for clean energy sources. But Jason Few, chief executive of FuelCell Energy, doesn’t anticipate a rapid shift anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy