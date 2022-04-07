ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Costco project could be canary in coal mine for Martin County's land-use plans | Opinion

By Blake Fontenay, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 1 day ago

( NOTE: An earlier version of this column misidentified the name of the proposed Atlantic Fields project. )

Uh-oh.

If I were a Martin County commissioner , I'd be afraid — very, very afraid — of an administrative law judge's ruling this week in a controversial case involving plans to build a Costco store, apartments, and other retail businesses in Stuart.

On Tuesday, Judge Francine Ffolkes ruled the city of Stuart erred during its review and approval process for the 49-acre site on South Kanner Highway.

Specifically, the judge said the city made a mistake by approving the needed land-use change — from low-density residential to neighborhood special district — and the development plan for the Costco project at the same time.

“The (land-use designation) is not supported by a professionally acceptable methodology that analyzes the availability of central water supply, wastewater services and traffic impact on the level of service of Kanner Highway and adjacent roadways," Ffolkes wrote in her recommended order.

City officials disagreed with the judge's assessment. Ben Hogarth, the city's community affairs liaison, told me the staff analysis did take into account the factors cited in Ffolkes' ruling.

Even so, the city may be forced to retrace its steps and do further analysis before the land-use change can be finalized. That could mean construction delays for the Costco and other elements of the development project.

So why should any of this matter to Martin County commissioners? Well, they're following a very similar process regarding the review of a so-called "rural lifestyle" land-use designation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ki5lY_0f232JgB00

What the Costco project — and its opposition — could mean for Atlantic Ridge development

The designation doesn't officially exist yet. However, a developer wants to build an upscale golf course and equestrian-themed development called Atlantic Fields near Interstate 95 and Bridge Road, west of Hobe Sound, on about 1,500 acres that would be designated for rural lifestyle use.

As with the Costco project in Stuart, Martin County officials are trying to approve both the development plan and the underlying land-use designation on parallel tracks. The County Commission has given preliminary approval to both, then sent the plans to state officials for review.

State officials have responded with their comments, which means the plans could go back to the commission for another hearing and a final vote on the proposed land-use change as early as April 19.

At a glance, the Costco and Atlantic Fields projects wouldn't seem to have too much in common, other than both would be located in Martin County.

The Costco project is primarily commercial, with some multi-family housing. Atlantic Fields is primarily single-family residential.

The Costco project would be in an urbanized area, while Atlantic Fields is not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCRL0_0f232JgB00

However, just like Costco, the plans for Atlantic Fields are drawing fierce opposition from some community residents.

If the approval process stays on track for Atlantic Fields and the rural lifestyle land-use designation, it wouldn't be surprising if opponents tried to use a legal strategy similar to the one used by Costco opponents.

In fact, it would be surprising if they didn't try to do that.

Which might not matter if Martin County officials could demonstrate to a court's satisfaction they have considered the potential impacts the rural lifestyle designation would have on their comprehensive plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltGUC_0f232JgB00

Based on what county officials have publicly shared to date, I think they might have a hard time making that case.

They have said they don't expect the rural lifestyle designation would be requested by many other developers, but it's hard to know for sure.

What is a 'rural lifestyle' land-use designation?

The rural lifestyle designation, as proposed, is supposed to be applied only to projects covering 1,000 acres or more.

Although there aren't many parcels of that size owned by a single person or company in unincorporated Martin County, that doesn't mean parcels couldn't be combined through future land purchases to meet the 1,000-acre threshold.

That's what the Atlantic Fields developers are trying to do.

Unless Martin County officials are saving the information for a big reveal at the April 19 meeting, they don't seem to have any idea how many other rural lifestyle projects could be in the pipeline over the next few years.

That renders any statements about potential future impacts the land-use designation could have on county services to the realm of guesswork and speculation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgZIC_0f232JgB00

There could be unintended consequences to consider as well. For example, the option of having agricultural land rezoned as rural lifestyle might significantly increase property values in the western part of Martin County.

If landowners think they can make more money selling property to be used for uber-rich subdivisions, it could kill any remaining hopes of preserving farming in that part of the Treasure Coast.

Also, higher prices for rural land may make it more expensive to acquire for conservation or wilderness areas.

Hogarth said approving a land-use change at the same time as a development that would benefit from that change creates transparency about what public officials are doing and why they're doing it.

However, the dual-track approval process also adds some complexity that could be avoided by approving a land-use change first, then considering development applications separately.

"There are pros and cons to either way of doing it," Hogarth said.

In his position, Hogarth has to be diplomatic. I don't.

If Martin County keeps following the course it's currently on, it is likely to result in a legal challenge that the county's lawyers might have a difficult time defending.

Maybe Martin County commissioners aren't bothered by that prospect, but they should be. After all, whatever they end up spending on legal fees comes from taxpayer money.

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay . Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Costco project could be canary in coal mine for Martin County's land-use plans | Opinion

Comments / 7

Nanu Nanu ?
1d ago

What is the difference there is apartment's being put up evert where in Martin County what is the difference. Who getting payed off 🤔

Reply
4
CR B
1d ago

this is absurd bureaucratic bungling. almost everybody I talk to around here once this development as it has gotten to be a lot more acceptable with the changes that were imposed on Costco. let's quit the lawyer and get on with the build. most normal people here are just tired of having to drive all the way down to West Palm to get to a Costco. There are huge benefits to the community and nobody ever seems to talk about that.

Reply
3
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
