Kinston, NC

What to know as the Wood Ducks 2022 baseball season begins

By Mike Duprez
The Free Press
 1 day ago
The Down East Wood Ducks are about to begin their fifth season as an affiliate of the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.

As the minor-league baseball season is set to begin Friday, here's what you need to know:

Who will the Wood Ducks play this season?

Down East opens the 2022 season on April 8 in Zebulon, where they will play a three-game series with the Carolina Mudcats. Its home opener at Grainger Stadium is Tuesday, April 12, against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. It’s the start of a six-game series with the Cannon Ballers, a continuation of the scheduling policy that began in 2021.

After a season with the league named after directions and level of play (Low-A East), Minor League Baseball restored the historical names of their leagues for 2022. It will again be known as the Carolina League.

Sports news: LPGA qualifying event coming to Kinston golf course

The league is split into three four team divisions. The North: Delmarva (Orioles), Fredericksburg (Nationals), Lynchburg (Guardians), Salem (Red Sox); The Central: Carolina (Brewers), Down East, Fayetteville (Astros), Kannapolis (White Sox); and The South: Augusta (Braves), Charleston (Rays), Columbia (Royals), Myrtle Beach (Cubs).

How do I get tickets to home games?

The Wood Ducks will play a 66-game home schedule at Grainger Stadium. Individual tickets for Sunday-Thursday games are $9. Friday and Saturday tickets are $14.

Discounts are available for advanced ticket purchases online or for groups of 20 or more.

Tickets can be purchased online at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at 252-686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium from 9 a,m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The team currently has fireworks scheduled for seven games: the April 12 home opener, as well as April 29, May 13, June 24, July 3, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.

Who is on the Wood Ducks roster?

The Wood Ducks have received their initial 31-player roster as assigned by the Rangers. Roster changes will happen throughout the season.

Among the players coming to Kinston is Maximo Acosta, who is rated No. 13 on the Rangers’ list of top 30 prospects. Acosta, a shortstop from Caracas, Venezuela, played in 17 games for the Rangers’ Rookie League team in Arizona in 20221, where he hit .246 with a home run and five RBIs.

There will many familiar faces, as 15 players who spent time with the Wood Ducks in 2021 are back to start 2022. They include pitchers Michael Brewer, Gavin Collyer, Destin Dotson, Eris Filpo, Nick Lockhart, Theo McDowell, Teodoro Ortega and Leury Tejada; four outfielders, Daniel Mateo, Jose Rodriguez, Marcus Smith and Alejandro Osuna; two infielders, Jose Acosta and Yenci Pena; and catcher Brady Smith.

Mateo hit .272 in 36 games last season.

Of the 31 players there are 17 pitchers, 6 infielders, 3 catchers, and 5 outfielders.

Who will be coaching the Wood Ducks?

As often happens in minor league baseball from season to season, there is a mostly new coaching staff.

Yet there also is some familiarity here.

Steve Mintz takes over as manager after spending four seasons as the Wood Ducks’ pitching coach. This is Mintz’s 10th season in the Rangers’ organization. A Wilmington native, Mintz managed the Hickory Crawdads in 2016, guiding them to a 74-66 record. Mintz had a 11-season professional career as a pitcher. He made 14 appearances for the San Francisco Giants in 1995 and 3 appearances for the Anaheim Angels in 1999.

The new pitching coach is Demetre Kokoris, who was with the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization the last three seasons. Collin McBride is the new hitting coach.

Former Rangers infielder Guilder Rodriguez and former Texas minor-leaguer Justin Jacobs will be on the staff as development coaches. Rachel Purcell is the team's athletic trainer while Kevin Varitek is the strength and conditioning coach.

