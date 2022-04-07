ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over the Garden Fence: Master gardeners gather for Newark conference

By Mary Lee Minor
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 1 day ago
The end of March managed to tempt Cheryl Corney and I out into a cold, snowy predawn road adventure. We do not claim to be gluttons for punishment because we know that the day will be worth it. Master gardeners in Licking County were back in action after a year away from their conference.

We were the first attendees to arrive at Moundbuilders Country Club in Newark for "Homegrown: Our Own Ohio Experts." We bought raffle tickets, grabbed coffee and a muffin and settled in. The first presenter is hard to beat in delivery style and knowledge. Jim McCormac brought "Gardening With Moths." While identifying stunning colors and forms of moth larvae with his own photographs, Jim pointed out many flower and tree species that serve as host plants, which in Ohio tops 1,800.

We saw the Walnut Sphinx which hisses and coils like a snake. "The Hickory Horn moth larva is the Holy Grail of moths,' stated McCormac. "Look those two up online. Native plants rule as food sources."

Christopher Kline turned family-owned farmland near Rockbridge, Ohio, into a haven for moths and butterflies. Butterfly Ridge Conservation Center is an example of "if you plant it, they will come." Fields of farming land dating back to 1863 have been transformed into woodland openings and stretches of prairie. Kline continues to turn problems into solutions which includes water sources, the lay of the land, even the latrine. The nature center is on stilts. His family holds mothing nights at the end of day hikes which take visitors through all the areas.

Acquisition of native forests stretches has brought expansion to the Arc of Appalachia. This effort in southern Ohio is all about protecting and restoring such land. Andrea Jaeger was vibrant and excited which was evident in her energetic style. Since 2016 she has served the Arc as land acquisition director. Photographs revealed the uniqueness and beauty of caves, water sources, bluffs and other natural features which run along with and sometimes become part of the Ohio River.

Two other presenters were both OSU-related. Jim Chatfield, an associate professor and Extension specialist, used statistics to demonstrate that our understandings of nature change. Laura Deeters presented the ways people "break the rules" of garden design. She is a full professor at the Wooster campus of OSU.

In the end the snow disappeared, and we had one more adventure while making new friends and greeting the old. Oh, wait, that's a Girl Scout notion! Either way we learned more about nature through the work of others who are passionate and caring.

Life is good.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher.

Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

