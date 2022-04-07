New coach, new team finding a rhythm: North Quincy boys volleyball falls in season-opener

QUINCY – A lot has changed for the North Quincy High boys volleyball team since it last took the hardwood.

After Taunton bounced the Raiders from the MIAA tournament in the second round a season ago, North Quincy introduced a first-year head coach, Megan Johnston, to lead the team of several moving parts.

And despite being what she called a "good nervous" prior to the team's 3-0 loss to Greater New Bedford in Wednesday's season opener, Johnston left with a positive first impression, as well as some adjustments to make moving forward.

"We'll now have to revamp our game plan for the next game so that we are ready and we play to our strengths and minimize our weaknesses," Johnston said.

Johnston is a North Quincy High alumna (Class of '98) who played three seasons of varsity volleyball for the Raiders. She then played at Division 3 Eastern Nazarene College, where she later became an assistant coach in 2013. Her son, Cameron, is a sophomore hitter on the NQ team.

“It’s exciting. She knows a lot about volleyball. She’s had many coaching positions and played her whole life. It’s good for the team, it’s good for everyone," Cameron Johnston said. “I’ve always watched her coach and have played in between her coaching games.”

In their first match, even as the odds of a potential comeback slipped away, the Raiders did not give up on their new leader.

After Greater New Bedford took the first two sets, North Quincy trailed 13-9 midway through the third. A quick jolt of blocks at the net spurred a 6-2 run that knotted the set at 15. The Raiders traded points until the Bears pulled away to seal the win with a triumphant 25-22 final frame.

“They did not quit," said Megan Johnston. "I think the big thing for us is communication and that’s something we’re going to work on. But their heart, desire, drive and ability to be a little bit smarter -- to let the other team make the errors -- and let that fuel them, rather than just regular game amp, was great. I think we have potential.”

Junior outside hitter Nathan Caldwell was a Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic as a sophomore and hopes to make same impact again this year.

“He’s a three-sport athlete, so his preparation is more about his athleticism. He’s smart, so I think that his ability to read the court and things like that helps us," Johnston said of Caldwell, who also plays football and basketball. "He continues to push through, play that smart volleyball where it's not just power, power, power. Finding the holes are just as effective as crushing the ball.”

Caldwell had 218 kills and 143 digs during his All-Scholastic sophomore season, leading North Quincy to an 11-7 record and the South Sectional quarterfinals as a No. 10 seed. The Raiders' other All-Scholastic from last season, setter Steve Dala, was one of five seniors who graduated. There's a new group in action now, and it's still searching for cohesion.

“As a team, we’re still getting into a rhythm and we’ll be clicking soon," Caldwell said. "It’s just a matter of time.”

One of the bright spots in the opener was the impact of junior middle blocker Dylan Clifford, who stood tall in front and unleashed an unbelievably forceful block during the second set that kept the deficit within four points (16-12). Even more impressively, this is his first year playing.

“In 12 practices, he became a middle blocker,” Johnston said. “After he got out the kinks and started to put up some blocks, it was great. It was super exciting to watch him, just from where he started to today. Knowing that if he gets that far in 12 practices, where he’ll be towards the end of the year.”

Caldwell agreed, “He has a lot of potential, he’s just got to fill that potential and if he can – which I think he can – then he’ll be a great asset to the team.”

As two of the team's seven juniors, Hao Lin, a setter, and Liam Bailey, an outsider hitter, worked well together in the loss and look forward to filling more expanded roles as the season moves along.

“All of these kids are volleyball players and have a lot of potential and they’re young," Johnston said. "I think watching them grow and develop is exciting.”

“The goal is to go as far as we can," Caldwell said of his junior-season outlook. "Just to keep progressing and getting better and better as a team.”