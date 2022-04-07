ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport throws country music fundraiser for downtown beautification

By Jane Lethlean
The Journal Standard
 1 day ago
FREEPORT — When Mike Meade relocated to Freeport nearly 15 years ago, one of the perks was the façade improvement grant program offered by the City of Freeport.

Today, Meade owns several downtown buildings that qualify for the program.

Meade's This Is It Eatery located at South Chicago Avenue and Exchange Street is the latest of his downtown properties to get accepted.

“I was drawn to Freeport to be part of something special,” Meade said. “The facade program offered me a chance to not only own buildings but make them appealing to those people who come to Freeport.”

The program gives downtown building owners financial incentives in the form of reimbursable grants to preserve, restore and rehabilitate the outside of their buildings.

The City of Freeport proposed a budget of $20,000 for 2022, funded by the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District. The funds are payable as a reimbursement of up to 50% of the project costs, which cannot exceed $15,000 total.

The Greater Freeport Partnership has a multi-year beautification program of its own, as well, and plans to host a fundraiser concert this weekend to help raise money for downtown beautification.

The concert will be held Saturday, April 9 at Masonic Temple with music by Back Country Roads. The musical group will hit the stage at 7 p.m.

Back Country Roads is heralded to be one of the best cover bands in the area opening shows for Country Thunder, the Wisconsin State Fair and many top country artists.

“With the proceeds of this event we will be able to help fund flowers and summer maintenance of our downtown and be able to promote our downtown restaurants, shopping, and activities,” said Katie Gentz, the partnership's event coordinator.

Cal Wescott owns several buildings in downtown Freeport and operates Rite-Way Furniture and Appliance. He said he is hoping for a good crowd to bring a sense of normalcy back now that COVID restrictions are being lifted.

“The money we hope to raise will benefit the downtown in a big way,” Wescott said.

Meade said he takes pride in what he has been able to do by helping improve downtown Freeport.

“I call this my Freeport, not because I own property downtown, but because this is my community, and I care about it,” he said. “It’s a challenge, and it is exciting.”

Tickets for the Back Country Roads concert can be purchased for $20 on the Greater Freeport Partnership Facebook event page or search on Eventbrite.com.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at Rite-Way Furniture and Appliance (20 E. Stephenson St.) or the Greater Freeport Partnership office (110 W Main St). For larger groups who want to sit together, consider purchasing a VIP table of eight for $200.

Food will be provided by Benchwarmers, and drinks will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will benefit beautification efforts in downtown Freeport including seasonal plantings, mulch, planters, pedestrian furniture and more.

Jane Lethlean is a freelance correspondent.

The Journal Standard

