ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mario Gotze admits it was the 'wrong decision' not to join Liverpool in 2016

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mario Gotze has revealed he should have joined Liverpool and reunited with Jurgen Klopp in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema joins Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming the only players to score successive hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages... with striker also the first to net three in a game against Chelsea in Europe

Karim Benzema became just the second player in Champions League history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the competition after his three goals against Chelsea for Real Madrid. Prior to Wednesday night, the Frenchman's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to have scored...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Anfield#Bayern Munich#The Daily Mail#Psv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
90min

Chicago Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson addresses Xherdan Shaqiri injury

When Xherdan Shaqiri limped out in the19th minute of the Chicago Fire's 0-0 draw with FC Dallas, there was a collective pause as supporters worried about their star man. Shaqiri hasn't exactly made a blistering start to life with the Fire, scoring a solitary penalty across his first four appearances. But he has the ability to split a defense or come up with the spectacular in a way no other Fire player has. He'll be key in maintaining the club's fine start to the 2022 season.
MLS
BBC

Liverpool talking point: 'We wouldn't swap him for anyone'

Thiago provides snippets of genius and oozes charisma. Naby Keita has similar-but-less-often flashes, while Jordan Henderson is Liverpool's trophy-lifting captain. But none of them get close to Fabinho's importance in Jurgen Klopp's midfield. The Brazilian is as crucial to Liverpool's central areas as Virgil van Dijk is to the defence....
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

152
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy