Mario Gotze admits it was the 'wrong decision' not to join Liverpool in 2016

When Xherdan Shaqiri limped out in the19th minute of the Chicago Fire's 0-0 draw with FC Dallas, there was a collective pause as supporters worried about their star man. Shaqiri hasn't exactly made a blistering start to life with the Fire, scoring a solitary penalty across his first four appearances. But he has the ability to split a defense or come up with the spectacular in a way no other Fire player has. He'll be key in maintaining the club's fine start to the 2022 season.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO