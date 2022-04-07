ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Zoo opens new orangutan habitat

By GARY BUDZAK
Delaware Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — Visitors to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will now be able to view orangutans any day of the year with the recent opening of a new indoor habitat. The zoo made the announcement last month, and the 1,096-square-foot building is named after Board of Directors President Ken Cooke and...

www.delgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new African lion cub

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes a new addition to their Pepper Family Wildlife Center. The zoo shared a photo of a healthy African lion cub born on Tuesday – the first one in 20 years. 3-year-old Zari gave birth to the cub as part of the African Lion Specious Survival Plan. The unsexed cub is yet to be named. After birth, lion cubs begin nursing within 24 hours, and opening their eyes within a few days. They will become more mobile and explore over the next several weeks.The cub will remain with Zari in a den for the next few months and will not be viewable by the public. African lions are large predators that can weigh up to 500 pounds. Males are larger than females and can be distinguished by their mane. Lions are a social species who live in prides. This vulnerable species is found in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and its habitat ranges from forests to shrublands and grasslands. Lion populations have declined for the past 100 years, with fewer than 20,000 lions remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new foxes, Bongo and Belle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is pleased to welcome two new Fennec foxes, Bongo and Belle. The new foxes will join Banjo, a 4-year-old Fennec fox, who has been a resident of the Hattiesburg Zoo since 2019. Banjo was made available to the Zoo through a donation of the Clinton family, who rescued him from a detrimental situation.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Pets & Animals
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

A 460 Year Old Hunting Bow Was Found In Alaska

The long history of hunting is important. It’s something we have done forever to feed our families, friends and ourselves. Hunting is much more then going after an animal, it’s sharing the experiences, having an incredible encounter with an animal that you actually love and respect more than is imaginable.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo And Aquarium#Tapanuli Orangutan#The Zoo#Powell Visitors#Board Of Directors#The Columbus Zoo
Cleveland.com

Akron Zoo welcomes new female snow leopard

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo on Tuesday announced Milja, a 1-year-old female snow leopard, has arrived at the zoo from the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin. Milja (pronounced mee-lah) was born on May 11, 2020. Her care team describes her as talkative and “very sassy and feisty.” She was born with a congenital condition called multiple ocular colobomas in her right eye. The condition is relatively common in snow leopards and can cause abnormalities to parts of the eye. Milja has colobomas in her iris, which causes her to be sensitive to light.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'Major announcement' revealed: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to create 'Primate Forest' as new home for gorillas and orangutans, expansion of RainForest

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has revealed details of the "major announcement" they had been teasing as it will create the Primate Forest, a 140,000-square-foot indoor destination that will serve as the new home for the park's gorillas and orangutans. It will also "transform and significantly expand" the zoo's existing RainForest attraction.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Erie Times News

Erie Zoo's beloved orangutan Joe dies after battling illness

The enclosure holding Joe the orangutan, a beloved, well-known animal at the Erie Zoo who died over the weekend, was a frequent stop for Joe Kalvelage. For several years, Kalvelage, of Erie, who also recently died, visited the zoo almost every day, walking around the zoo's property for exercise. But getting his...
ERIE, PA
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo tortoises stay cozy inside

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Two slow and steady animals at the NEW Zoo in Suamico can't wait for spring. We're checking in with Aldabra tortoises, Big Al and Tootie. Zoo director, Neil Anderson, says when the weather hits 60 degrees and above, the two cold-blooded reptiles can go outside. But until then, the pair will lounge against the heated floors of their indoor habitat.
SUAMICO, WI
UpNorthLive.com

John Ball Zoo opens doors, new exhibits to come

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo opened its doors Friday for the season and has added new exhibits. "During the last two years there were obviously some challenges with how many people could come in at one time, but last year we had a record setting year here at the zoo and we're so blessed to have our community really support us in the way that they do and this year we're really looking forward to that," said Chief Operating Officer Andy McIntyre.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Washington Post

A new porcupette is among us, quills and all, the National Zoo says

Much of the growth of the Smithsonian Institution comes by donation. But one part of the Smithsonian has a collection that can expand on its own. That is the National Zoo, where earlier this year, the porcupine family added a member through birth. Born to Quillbur and Beatrix in early...
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new baby animal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden has announced a new arrival on Facebook. A baby Binturong has been named Garrett, and the zoo says on its Facebook that for now the baby Binturong is trying to get used to his surroundings, and his mother is learning how to be a mother. […]
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy