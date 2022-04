On the surface, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s experiences with spring practices couldn’t be in any more contrast. A year ago, with Heisman finalist Justin Fields departing for the NFL, Stroud entered spring ball as a significant unknown without a single pass attempt to his name at the college level. And while he went wire to wire throughout the offseason as the favorite to ultimately win the starting job, what was to be expected of Stroud as the weight of Ohio State’s national championship hopes were placed on his shoulders was anyone’s guess.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO