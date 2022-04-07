ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

One stop turnkey solution for manufactured BACKYARD HOMES

Coast News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news first – but the good news is right behind it. It seems that San Diego has now monetarily earned the label of ‘America’s Finest City’ – currently sitting as the most expensive city in the country. As more people flood to the perpetually sunny city, home availability has noticeably...

Conveyer Solutions Supplier Benda Manufacturing Privately Acquired

NORTHBROOK, IL — Big Shoulders Capital and Iroquois Industrial Group have formed a partnership to acquire the assets of Benda Manufacturing, a leader in conveyor and product handling systems for the food industry and other industries requiring integrated production line conveyors. The acquisition of the assets of the 30-year-old Tinley Park, Illinois-based manufacturer closed on February 15, 2022 and a new company, Benda Conveyor Solutions, LLC, has been formed resulting in the creation of new jobs as operations are restructured.
The One Thing a Home Stager Always Does Before an Open House

A staged home isn’t just the stuff of binge-worthy real estate shows on TV. If you’re getting ready to list yours, staging could help it sell faster by showing buyers the potential of the space. In fact, 82 percent of buyer’s agents credit home staging as making it easier for buyers to see themselves living in that home, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Architecture Students Build Solar-Powered Greenhouse That Uses 50% Less Energy

A group of architecture students built a solar-powered greenhouse that produces 50% more energy than it uses. If greenhouses are not designed and maintained properly, they can use quite a bit of energy. Energy conservation in greenhouses can make the profit much larger. The team came up with a new way to store use and store energy in greenhouses through solar power.
Choose renewable resources

Eddie Alberton began pursuing solar energy in 2008 while living in Maui. He opened his first solar power company which he ran successfully for nine years. In 2011, Eddie brought his business to sunny San Diego to join his wife and begin a new journey and has been doing residential solar power ever since. Him and his team have upward 12 years of solar industry experience, with the goal of a more sustainable future.
Citing budget concerns, Carlsbad surveys residents on taxes, cannabis

CARLSBAD — The City of Carlsbad is conducting a randomized survey among a selection of residents to gauge whether they’d prefer either a one-cent sales tax increase or legalizing recreational marijuana as a future revenue source. Jason Haber, the city’s intergovernmental affairs director, said the Carlsbad City Council...
Customer choice, competitive rates for cleaner power

Officially launched in 2021, two community choice aggregators (CCAs) are bringing choice in energy providers and cleaner energy to residents in the region for the first time. San Diego Community Power (SDCP) and Clean Energy Alliance (CEA) recently joined the 23 other successful programs throughout California, reforming power buying in favor of transparency, accountability, and reliability. CCAs are local energy providers established by state law and managed by local elected officials and community representatives.
Tree Doctor wins award two years in a row

Since 1985, Russell Bowman has been delighting residents of San Diego County with his plant and tree expertise. So, it’s no wonder Bowman Plant and Tree Care Specialists have been named the San Diego Union-Tribune Community Press’ “Best of North County” voters’ poll for tree and plant care for a 2nd year in a row!
Oceanside planners mull clustered housing in South Morro Hills

OCEANSIDE — The question of how to preserve farmland in South Morro Hills while accommodating future housing and job growth remains a hot-button issue among residents who don’t want to lose the city’s unique agricultural land to development and infrastructure. As land and farming profits continue to...
Lamps don’t go out of style, shades do

Lampshade Gallery is a family-owned business with three generations in lighting experience. After business made the big leap to San Diego from Des Moines, Iowa, their first San Diego location opened up in La Mesa in 1986. The family business offered an enviable selection of tables and floor lamps, as well as pre-made and custom lamp shades. They opened a second location in Del Mar in 1990, and this is their location today.
This New Luxe Retreat Wants to Help You Rejuvenate Amid the Rugged South African Landscape

Click here to read the full article. Longtime lovers of South Africa’s most stylish hideaway, Babylonstoren, grumble that its luster has somewhat tarnished. It opened as a chic, exclusive farm stay in late 2010, a passion project for onetime design magazine editor Karen Roos and her billionaire businessman husband Koos Bekker.  Back then, this reboot of a farm first established in the late 17th century was an insiderish secret, anchored by a clutch of minimalist rooms set around a formally planted, 8-acre kitchen garden. Indeed, Roos always said they simply bought it as a weekend getaway, a nod to Becker’s...
Marimekko and IKEA Announce a Limited-Edition Collaboration

Known for its vivid original prints and use of vibrant colors, Marimekko has announced a limited-edition collaboration with IKEA. Inspired by Nordic culture’s love for saunas, the upcoming partnership marries the Finnish brand’s one-of-a-kind printmaking with IKEA’s iconic furniture. This is the first time Marimekko will be exclusively designing prints for a collection.
Top 10 innovative designs to create the ultimate home office setup

In 2020 our lives changed completely, the COVID-19 pandemic transformed what was considered the ‘norm’, and created new norms that molded the way we lived. One of these new norms is the work from home culture, and it has continued well into 2022. We’ve been working from our homes for almost a year now, and although we have adapted to it, it can be quite a bore at times. I, for one, am always looking out for options and ways to spice up my work-from-home routine. And I’ve found that adding new products, giving my home office a makeover, and looking for quirky designs to amp up my productivity really does help! Hence, here’s a collection of interesting, super functional, and productivity-enhancing designs that promise to be the best work from home investments of 2022.
