Nebraska State

Thursday, April 7 weather update for Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common...

nptelegraph.com

North Platte Telegraph

Fire chief killed, emergency manager injured, homes destroyed in Nebraska wildfire

Grief, disbelief and exhaustion coursed through the small towns and rural areas of south-central Nebraska on Friday after a wildfire claimed one life, injured another person and left multiple families homeless. Elwood, Nebraska's volunteer fire chief, Darren Krull, was killed and Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was injured in...
ELWOOD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

High winds whip across central Nebraska, expected to continue Thursday

Ill northwest winds blew powerfully Wednesday across west central Nebraska, with some locations reporting zero to near-zero visibility akin to the 1930s Dust Bowl years. High wind warnings remained in effect throughout the region until 9 p.m. CT Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Paws on the Platte' to be featured by Nebraska Public Media's 'Nebraska Stories' Thursday

“Paws on the Platte” has raised thousands of dollars for the North Platte Paws-itive Partners program since 2018. The fundraiser took a couple of years off due to the pandemic, but returned last summer. The Nebraska Public Media’s award-winning, local television series “Nebraska Stories” will highlight the fiberglass hounds at 8 p.m. Thursday at nebraskastories.org.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Wind drives wildfire in Gosper County; nearby town evacuated

West central Nebraska endured a second day of high north-northwest winds and blowing dust Thursday, with a wind-driven wildfire threatening a Furnas County town after sunset. The region’s highest recorded wind gusts by midafternoon were 71 mph east of McCook and 70 mph north of Broken Bow, both between 11:30 a.m. and noon CT.
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu has made its way to Nebraska’s western edge, state agriculture officials reported Wednesday. The state's fifth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in a small backyard flock in Scotts Bluff County, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said in a news release. State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said in the release that the farm is under quarantine and the birds — a mix of chickens and waterfowl — have been killed and incinerated.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska COVID cases tick up, but hospitalizations fall

Cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the number of cases remained a fraction of the total during January’s omicron peak. Nebraska’s daily average of 86 new cases as of Friday was more than double the daily average of 41 from a week before, according to data compiled by the New York Times. However, even that doubling of average daily cases still left counts at 1/50th the level they reached in mid-January. At the peak, Nebraska reported 29,000 new cases in a week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Weather
Environment
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: North Platte hatchery raises millions of fish

Most people don’t realize that many of the fish in Nebraska waters were grown at a state fish hatchery. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission operates five fish production facilities across the state. These facilities allow the commission to supply fish for angling and conservation purposes. The hatcheries are North Platte, Calamus, Rock Creek, Valentine and Grove Trout.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

