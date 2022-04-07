ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspiration Award nominations being accepted for Detroit High School Sports Awards show

Who has guided you during your journey as a high school student-athlete and as a person? Who has pushed you, on and off the field, whether it be at practice, in the classroom, in competition, and also influenced your thinking and perspective?

The Detroit High School Sports Awards program, presented by Detroit Area Honda Dealers, is accepting nominations for the Honda Inspiration Award.

Student-athletes are asked to write a short summary on who they are nominating and why and send it to Todd Adams at tmadams@gannett.com. Please put “Inspiration Award nomination” in the subject line.

Nominations will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The winner will be announced during the live show in June.

The Detroit High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. To learn more about the show, visit the website here.

