ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey News Review

Health board approves motion on talks over Peacock departure

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e1uOh_0f22z6IE00

GAYLORD — The board of health for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan approved a motion Tuesday to follow the advice of the board's attorney regarding talks over the pending departure of Lisa Peacock from the health department.

The board met in executive session with their attorney, Lisa Vogler, before voting on the motion. Last month, Charlie MacInnis, a member of the board from Emmet County, said that legal representatives from the board and Peacock were in discussions regarding her leaving the department in what he called "a constructive termination."

Christian Marcus from Antrim County and Bruce Brown of Otsego County were the only board members voting against the motion. Brown was sitting in for Otsego County Commissioner Julie Powers, who didn't attend the meeting.

In February, Peacock submitted her resignation as health officer for the health department, which covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties, as well as her health officer role with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, effective April 29.

She cited in part a "hostile work environment created by some members" of the health department’s board of health, which includes two commissioners from each of the four counties that make up the department's jurisdiction.

Peacock's resignation comes in the wake of months of vitriol regarding a school masking mandate issued last August. That order was lifted in February.

Comments / 0

Related
The Repository

Louisville school board approves tax budget

DISCUSSSION: The Stark County Budget Commission determined the rates. and expected revenue to be derived from levies passed by voters from. December 1968 through May 2021 at $12,638,859. An additional. $2,524,117 will be received from levies for the permanent improvements. and bond funds derived from levies passed by voters from...
LOUISVILLE, OH
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Board of Health Fires Health Officers

The Lewis County Board of Health terminated the contract of Health Officer Alan Melnick and Deputy Health Officer Steven Krager during its meeting Monday. Melnick and Krager were hired in February 2021 to replace Dr. Rachel Wood, who resigned in September 2020. The termination of the contract requires 90 days notice, so they will remain as health officers for the county during that time.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaylord#The Health Department#Board Of Health
Daily Leader

Brookhaven board approves updated vehicle, zoning ordinances

The Brookhaven Board of Aldermen approved an updated ordinance on abandoned motor vehicles during its recent meeting. The current ordinance prohibits leaving unattended vehicles on the streets of the city for an extended period — specifically, “not more than two weeks” after notification by the police department. The new ordinance shortens that period to 72 hours.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Republic

Parks board approves funds for pool repairs

City officials are seeking to allocate about $1 million for Donner Pool repairs. The Columbus Parks and Recreation Board has approved an appropriation of $575,000 from the parks general fund for this purpose, though further approval is needed to move forward. Parks Associate Director of Business Services Pam Harrell said...
COLUMBUS, IN
The Telegraph

Zoning Board approves six requests

EDWARDSVILLE - Requests ranging from setback variances to allowing chickens and goats on residential property were unanimously approved by the Madison County Zoning Board of Appeals at its meeting Tuesday. The requests will go on to the Building & Zoning Committee before final approval by the Madison County Board.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WNEM

Genesee Co. clerk arraigned on witness, willful neglect charges

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of Genesee County Clerk John Gleason. The Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant for Gleason, and he was taken into custody without incident, Swanson said. Gleason was arraigned in the 67th District on Friday afternoon and has been charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering, punishable by up to four years in prison, and willful neglect of duty, punishable by up to one year in prison, according to court records.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

849
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy