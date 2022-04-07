ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe School of the Performing Arts to present 'The Candy Caper'

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
“The Candy Caper” will be staged this weekend by the Monroe School of the Performing Arts.

Performances are set for 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St.

All tickets are $5 each. For tickets, visit https://www.riverraisincentre.org/ or call the box office at (734) 242-RRCA.

The original work was created by Dillon Sickels, who runs the school with Claire Bechard. Sickels is an actor and a theater camp instructor and is studying performing arts in college.

“The Candy Caper,” said RRCA, “is a classic who-dunnit tale about a diamond, a dance hall and friendship.”

Monroe School of the Performing Arts features middle and high school students.

The year-round school began last September, and its first performance, “Aesop’s (Oh So Slightly) Updated Fables,” was staged in November.

