Energy Industry

IEA members agree to a 60-million barrel release of oil on top of the US' 180 million barrels

By Hamza Fareed Malik
 1 day ago
A Ukrainian soldier with an FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile during exercises in the Rivne Region of western Ukraine, May 26, 2021 Volodymyr Tarasov/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
  • The IEA will release 60 million barrels of oil to deal with supply constraints, its executive director has said.
  • This will be on top of the US' release of 180 million oil barrels from its strategic reserves, Fatih Birol said Wednesday.
  • Russia's war on Ukraine and sanctions have led to concerns about a supply crunch, as the country is a key producer.

