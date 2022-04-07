ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, NC

After closing several convenience sites, Onslow commissioners vote to reopen Richlands site

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 3 days ago

After the Onslow County commissioners chose to close four of the county's solid waste collection sites, Richlands residents voiced their concerns.

"I worry about what we will go back to once we close these sites down," said Richlands resident Jack Humphrey during a public hearing at the commissioners' April 4 regular meeting. "Trash thrown in the woods, places like that. I recycle about 90-95% of my waste, and that's greatly what waste I have to dispose of."

The Onslow County Board of Commissioners made the decision to close the sites, including Richlands, in January, after noticing a loss of revenue. Residents were encouraged to use either the Ramsey Road site, or the main landfill, both of which are a significant distance away from Richlands residents, especially those who live on the western side of the town.

More: Four Onslow solid waste collection sites to close in early April: Here's why

Assistant county manager Ben Warren presented a proposal to the board, asking them for consideration in keeping the site open one Saturday a month, from noon-6 p.m.

The Board voted in approval of keeping the site open one Saturday a month, with the exception of commissioner Walter Scott, who had financial and fairness concerns.

"If we open this site back up, it's not going to be right to make it convenient for Richlands," Scott said. "How are we going to be able to explain that to the citizens, that we're doing that?"

Warren said the Richlands site was actually Onslow's highest used site, and brought in a lot of recyclables.

Resident Dwight Houston said that recycling is important to him in order to preserve natural resources, because when they're gone, they're gone.

"Closing the container sites down means recycling materials will go to the trash and can fill up the landfill quicker and lose my valuable resources," Houston said. "Another concern to me, is I'm afraid by closing these trash container sites down, you'll find more trash on the road and God knows we see enough of that already."

Houston said he's also worried about illegal dumping, specifically on private properties.

Richlands resident Burt Hall said the collection site is an essential part to continuing to maintain a desirable community, keeping trash from being stacked or thrown beside the road.

"It enables my neighbors, as well as myself, the opportunity to dispose of their garbage in a suitable way, in a way that's sanitary," Hall said. "It's a necessity for us to be able to do that."

With the exception of Scott, the rest of the commissioners were in full support of the decision.

"I appreciate the staff's willingness to reconsider and listen to the citizens and what their needs are," said commissioner Royce Bennett. "I say it's worth a shot."

Commissioner Tim Foster agreed that it was the right move as Richlands is a busier site, and commissioner Robin Knapp was concerned for the elderly people who couldn't drive across town to the other sites.

"Sometimes it's better to help people and not worry about the dollars and cents," Houston said.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: After closing several convenience sites, Onslow commissioners vote to reopen Richlands site

WESH

Orange County to close 2 COVID-19 testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders plan to close two of its three remaining testing sites by Friday's end. "Actually going on a cruise on Sunday, so two days prior, have to get tested," Alyssa Lugo said, in line to get a COVID-19 test. Her wait for a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
