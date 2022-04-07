Firestone's 'Sunday in the Park With George' exciting return to musical theater

The long pandemic wait is over for arts students at Firestone Community Learning Center, who will finally be performing the school's first high school musical since spring 2019.

As Firestone Theatre at the Akron School for the Arts launches Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" Thursday, this year's seniors are getting their first shot performing in their high school musical since they were freshmen.

Leading the cast of 20 students at the school, whose musicals traditionally have been highly anticipated each spring, are co-stars Peter Kolodziej as George and Jada Pledger as Dot/Marie. As sophomores two years ago, both were among the brokenhearted cast when the school's production of "A Chorus Line" was shut down by the pandemic in March 2020, three weeks before opening. At the time, Pledger was playing Judy and Kolodziej was portraying Greg in the iconic dance musical.

That means the last musical Firestone performed for the public was "Big Fish" in 2019, which Pledger and Kolodziej both performed in in the ensemble as freshmen.

Now, the Firestone cast is bringing to life the 1984 Sondheim musical inspired by the French pointillist Georges Seurat's masterpiece, "A Sunday on the Island of La Grand Jatte." In the first act set in 1884, Kolodziej plays obsessive artist George and Pledger plays his longtime mistress Dot, who wants more in their relationship. In the second act a century later, Kolodziej plays cynical artist George, the elder George's great-grandson, and Pledger plays young George's 98-year-old grandmother, Marie.

From small parts to lead roles in school musical

Director Mark Zimmerman said with the school's long musical break, a number of students have leaped from small parts to lead roles now. Students on the tech crew, too, didn't go through the usual theater education progression during the pandemic, when a number of Firestone plays were presented online.

"What we don't have is kind of the institutional memory for how everything works," he said March 30.

Both Pledger and Kolodziej kept their theater skills honed the best they could with online Firestone theater productions last year, as well as acting in and directing live plays when in-person theater returned to Firestone this fall. Both seniors said a lot of expectations come with now being leaders in the musical.

"It's honestly kind of overwhelming because you think about where you were three years ago like as a freshman. You're kind of like naive and you're just trying to see the seniors and see what they're doing. But now you are the senior. So you feel like you have to step up to the plate without having like any preparation at all," Pledger said. "But it's also kind of fun. It's a fun challenge because a lot of the underclassmen have been really supportive of us."

"It's like just like an artistic shock," said Kolodziej, who performed in Weathervane Playhouse's musical "Kinky Boots" in the fall. "It's like you're at one place freshman year as an actor, and then you get to senior year and you're expected to be a lot more well-developed but you haven't had all that experience, really, between class time and learning all this technical stuff."

Both actors point to the fun and importance of rebuilding their school's theater community.

"I'm really proud of what we've done despite the time that we've had, and I'm excited to see what we can do," said Pledger, who performed over the holidays in Weathervane Playhouse's musical "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."

"The nerves have settled now that we're here."

For Kolodziej, it's been about the arts students reestablishing themselves in their extracurriculars.

"It's been like a year of a lot of recovering," he said of his senior year. "I think musical season brings along like a really strong sense of community in this program. And so having that has shown us something familiar that we used to experience here, and it feels right again."

Choosing the Sondheim piece for Firestone's musical

This moment has been a long time coming for Zimmerman and his students. The director decided that doing a work by the great Sondheim, who died in November at age 91, would be a fulfilling musical challenge for his students.

"Sunday in the Park with George" also will feature a 24-piece student orchestra with a large string section for the first time in years, conducted by Firestone strings teacher Joshua Bowman.

"They sound great. They're doing a great job," Zimmerman said.

The director, who is a Sondheim fan, had considered doing Sondheim's "Into the Woods" for Firestone's big return. But Rubber City's youth theater did that show last summer and he wanted to give his students a new experience.

They weren't familiar with the lesser-produced "Sunday in the Park with George," which they started reading and listening to in class. Zimmerman said the musical has always resonated with him emotionally.

"Once we started really working on it, the kids have really fallen in love with it. It's really something special, I think," Zimmerman said.

The show is very different from the many song-and-dance musicals the school has done in the past. It has choreographed movement but no dance numbers.

"It is pretty cerebral but it's also very emotional. And ultimately, it's a play that is about the artist and their art and the relationship between the artist and their art, and how that affects other relationships, human relationships, and how human relationships also affect the art," Zimmerman said.

Returning to musical practice has been a special milestone, the director said.

"It was kind of emotional coming back in and hearing the kids sing and singing a show that has affected me so deeply," Zimmerman said. "Because they have embraced the piece so thoroughly, they just bring that truthfulness to their performances that I think is unusual."

Finding inspiration in the musical, painting, opportunity

Most days, he begins rehearsal by asking the cast what they've discovered about the show. The cast also learned about Seurat's painting from art teacher Steve Csejtey, who talked about his art, how he was an innovator and what was going on in the arts world in 1884 Paris.

In the black box theater where the musical cast rehearses, a print of Seurat's "A Sunday on the Island of La Grand Jatte" hangs on a white board as a constant reminder of the musical inspiration. In this musical, the artist George is in charge of his subjects as the story unfolds in the first act, which ends with George placing each character in a tableau that replicates the painting of Parisians enjoying themselves in the park.

This first musical back will be one all of the student performers remember, especially the seniors.

"It's really bittersweet, honestly. I think about my classmates who didn't get this (chance to perform), and it makes me more appreciative of the entire experience itself. And I'm just glad that I get to pass on the torch," Pledger said.

Arts and restaurant writer Kerry Clawson may be reached at 330-996-3527 or kclawson@thebeaconjournal.com.

Details

Musical: "Sunday in the Park with George"

Where: Firestone Theatre, 470 Castle Blvd., Akron

When: Opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, continuing through April 16, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Onstage: Peter Kolodziej, Jada Pledger, Alix Hernandez, Ali Kirschbaum, Ilona Kitchen, Avery Linn, Jonathan Raber, Maxwell Smith, Elena Varner-Waltz, Jackson Bird, Fiona Coughlin, Jazaiah Curtis, Talia Greene, Austin Prince, Faith Stephenson, Cecilia Bailey, Anna Foltz, Mabel Jennings, Stephen Kraus, Anderson Rambler

Offstage: Stephen Sondheim, composer, lyricist; James Lapine, book; Mark Zimmerman, director; Megan Meyer, music director; Joshua Bowman, orchestra conductor; Emelia Sherin, choreographer; Elynmarie Kazle, production manager; Leanne Bock, technical director; Jason Labovitz, sound mentor; Rylee Horowitz, stage manager; Sophia Becker, costumes; Brandon Drone, sound; Macy Garver-Hughes, assistant stage manager; Avery Linn, costumes; eMJay Ross, lights; Mel Searle, set; Alaina Tennant, props; Frances Whitley, assistant stage manager

Cost: $10-$18

Information: Akron.Booktix.com