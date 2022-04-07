The top 5 things you need to know for Cleveland Guardians Opening Day 2022

Baseball is back. And for a while, it was unclear when America's Pastime would return.

Major League Baseball survived the owners' lockout that shut everything down for 99 days. The ability to salvage a full, 162-game season was pushed to the brink, but in the end saved.

The Guardians open their 2022 season at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City. Myles Straw will be in the batter's box for the first pitch of the season, and Shane Bieber will pitch for the Guardians. The home opener — which will feature actor Tom Hanks throwing out the ceremonial first pitch — is set for April 15 at Progressive Field against the San Francisco Giants. The 2022 schedule will feature a week's worth of games that were originally skipped due to the lockout that will be folded into the season.

But baseball is back. Break out the grilled hot dogs, even if it is a little chillier in Northeast Ohio. Remember the Bertman's Ballpark Mustard, too.

Here are the top five things you need to know to get ready for Opening Day. All of this is in addition to the news on Wednesday that the Guardians and Jose Ramirez had agreed to a reported five-year, $124-million contract extension that will keep the star third baseman in Cleveland through the 2028 season. It more than doubles the largest contract ever given out in team history.

The details and on-field impact of Major League Baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement

Before getting to the Guardians, it's important to review the implications from the CBA that brought the game back.

MLB and the MLB Players Association came to an agreement for a five-year deal. The main sticking points revolved around the economic systems of the game, including the competitive balance tax and the minimum salary for major leaguers.

As for actual game implications, the postseason was expanded to 12 teams, six from each league — the three division winners will make up the 1-3 seeds with three wild card teams. Considering the Guardians are a young team hoping to beat expectations and climb into the postseason race, the extra wild-card spot could be key.

And pitchers swinging the bat is a thing of a past. The National League has adopted the designated hitter, aligning the rules in both leagues.

Cleveland Guardians Roster:Top 5 most intriguing Cleveland Guardians players to watch in 2022

Teams can also receive draft-pick compensation if prospects who make the Opening Day roster reach certain bench marks. For the Guardians, this would include outfielder Steven Kwan, catcher Bryan Lavastida and pitcher Konnor Pilkington.

Teams will be able to carry 28-player rosters through May 1, a result of the shortened spring. By May 2, they'll need to be trimmed to 26 players.

Finally, looking ahead to next year, a few more changes could be coming to the field, including a pitch clock, a ban on shifts and larger bases.

The Guardians' 2022 roster is young

The Guardians had the youngest group of position players and the youngest pitching staff in baseball last season, according to Baseball-Reference. The same team hadn't held that distinction in the same year since the 2011 Kansas City Royals.

And the 2022 Guardians could be even younger, depending on any transactions that might take place during the season.

Cleveland Guardians payroll:Youthful, low-payroll Guardians are on their own in '22 and need to pay their stars

The team was diligent this offseason in protecting as many prospects as possible from the Rule 5 Draft — which was later canceled due to the lockout — and the Guardians now have a 40-man roster full of highly regarded prospects.

All around the roster, the Guardians will "let the kids play," as MLB's former slogan said.

"That’s kind of the fun with younger players," manager Terry Francona said this spring. "You don't know what Steven Kwan’s going to grow into, what Andres Gimenez is going to grow into, Owen [Miller], the whole group. Because you don’t know. Shoot, 10 years ago Jose [Ramirez] was a utility player. He pinch ran for us and we were all excited for the excitement he brought on the bases. Now he’s been a [top-6] MVP guy what, four out of five years? Let them play and see how good they get."

The Guardians need to find out what they have in some young major leaguers sooner rather than later before some of those prospects can be called up to the majors. It is why Amed Rosario could get more time in left field than at shortstop.

Tyler Freeman and Gabriel Arias, especially, could make an impact in 2022. That's in addition to Kwan, who could secure a larger role in the outfield with a positive showing.

The Guardians' starting rotation is now healthy — and with a high ceiling

The 2021 starting rotation ended up being a complete disaster. Injuries and early-season issues plagued that group and was a primary reason the season eventually derailed.

Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac (via a shirt mishap) and Aaron Civale all went down for significant amounts of time. Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie struggled mightily in the first half of the season before figuring some things out en route to some torrid stretches.

Now, that quintet is healthy and looking to build some momentum in 2022, led by Bieber's return.

How Francona handles the pitching staff early in the season will look a bit different than normal, as starters aren't built up to their normal workloads yet. The team will utilize some piggy-backing off of the starters, who could be throwing around 65 or so pitches to open the season.

Guardians manager Terry Francona has returned to the dugout

After two consecutive seasons cut short by health issues, Francona is finally close to feeling like himself again. And he can wear two shoes (as opposed to a medical boot), which was actually a really big deal to getting back to normal.

Francona stepped away last July to deal with two needed procedures, one on his hip and one on his toe. He managed through the discomfort for months longer than his doctor or president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti thought he could. The idea was to get the procedures over with so that he could be himself again this spring. So far, so good. Francona is glad to have a little more patience these days, which wasn't easy to maintain while dealing with the pain. In that way, Francona felt he owed it to the team to step away and get himself in better health before returning.

"I think I’m doing OK. I told these guys here, this was harder than I thought," Francona said last week. "... I don’t know if it’s because you get selective hearing and you hear what you wanna hear, but still, towards the end of the day, I get pretty stiff. But I got both shoes on. That is a big deal. It’s made life a heck of a lot more fun. I think I’m healthy enough where I can enjoy my job, because a lot goes into it that can be kind of trying, and if you’re already out of patience before the day even starts, that’s not really a healthy way to one, live, and two, do your job."

Francona's return to the helm of the Guardians was, of course, more than welcomed in the clubhouse.

"It's great. It sucked losing him for a little bit last year," Bieber said earlier this spring. "Obviously, everybody loves Tito. ... He's an incredible guy. ... He's making jokes about finally being able to wear two shoes and how his right shoe in his closet is a lot more worn than his left now, so he's got to even them out, or maybe vice-versa. No, it's great to have him out there."

The American League Central appears to be a tougher division in 2022

Francona often says young players come with expected hiccups as they try to develop at the major league level. The Guardians roster is full of young players who might have to weather those developmental storms.

That, plus an improved American League Central landscape, has the Guardians' work cut out for them.

The Chicago White Sox are one of the most well-rounded teams in baseball, boasting a tremendously talented lineup led by Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Jose Abreu, Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and Yasmani Grandal to go with a strong rotation, highlighted by Lucas Giolito and a solid bullpen, anchored by Liam Hendriks. The White Sox are a mix of young talent and veterans, and they're now healthier than they were a year ago.

The Twins have been aggressive lately, adding star shortstop Carlos Correa and starting pitchers Sonny Gray and Dylan Bundy to their rotation, among other additions. Along with young outfielders Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff, the Twins made the moves to put them into the No. 2 spot in the division, at least on paper.

Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA projections has the White Sox at 91 wins, the Twins at 86 and the Guardians at 77 and a 9.6% chance to make the postseason.

The Guardians have taken a dual-view outlook, balancing long-term development with the hope to win now. In the short run, they'll have to exceed some outside expectations and hope some of their young talent can ascend sooner rather than later.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at rlewis@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.