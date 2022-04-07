ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Democrats face immigration quagmire

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxgcM_0f22ykQY00
Tweet

Senate Democrats are staring down a box canyon as they head into a two-week break with no sign of how to break an entrenched stalemate on $10 billion in coronavirus aid.

What senators were hoping would be quick passage after a bipartisan group announced that they had clinched a deal has gotten bogged down by a political landmine, as Republicans are using the aid as an avenue for litigating the Biden administration’s recently announced decision to end a Trump-era immigration policy.

Looming over all of it is 2022 politics, with Republicans homing in on immigration and the border as a top issue as they look to take back the House and Senate in the November midterm elections.

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee , acknowledged that “it’s a tough issue” and that Republicans would use it against their members.

“Trust me, this is one of the pillars of their reelection campaign — immigration — and the numbers appearing at our border are a real challenge and I’m sure they’re going to make an issue of it,” Durbin said.

Democrats are vowing to try to push forward with the coronavirus relief funding, even as the Senate appears poised to leave town on Thursday after confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Republicans of trying to “play politics and inject extraneous issues” into the coronavirus relief. Democrats also warn that Republicans could find themselves on the wrong side of the coronavirus funding if cases increase while Congress is out of town.

“We are going to keep working to make sure that Congress sends COVID funding to the president’s desk,” he said.

But the current standoff has Democrats backed up between a rock and a hard place: Giving Republicans what they want — a vote to extend Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border and blocks them from seeking asylum — would spotlight divisions within their own ranks and potentially tank the coronavirus deal in the House.

But not giving them a vote has thrown into limbo coronavirus funds that Democrats and Biden view as urgent, with no clear path out of the stalemate.

Biden faced pressure for months from immigration advocates and Democratic allies to end the Trump-era policy that they viewed as illegal and cruel to those fleeing persecution and danger. The order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifts Title 42 on May 23.

But the decision sparked pushback from several Senate Democrats, who argued that the administration didn’t have a plan in place to offset any potential increases in migrants along the border.

Republicans believe they could galvanize on those divisions and are demanding a vote to effectively help keep Title 42 in place as long as there is a public health emergency in exchange for moving the coronavirus deal.

“Democrats don’t want to have a vote on Title 42. … We can win it. They’ve got a number of Democrats that are for it,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

Republicans are waiting for a ruling from the parliamentarian but believe that their amendment would qualify for a simple majority vote — if Democrats would allow for it to happen.

In a 50-50 Senate, that means that they would only need to pick up one Democratic senator to get their proposal attached to the coronavirus deal.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), one of several Democratic senators who have been critical of the administration’s decision, said that he would support a Title 42 amendment but also indicated that Republicans shouldn’t hold up COVID-19 aid.

“We should not get rid of 42. I’ve always said that. … But still yet, you just don’t hold up the package that’s needed to protect Americans too, so I hope they can work through that,” Manchin said.

The pushback from centrist Democrats has been answered by warnings from immigration activists.

Vanessa Cárdenas, the deputy director of America’s Voice, said the choice for Democrats on a Title 42 vote was if they are going to “stand with [Trump White House adviser] Stephen Miller and Senate Republicans who want to end asylum as we know it, or stand for an America that can protect both its borders and its tradition as a welcoming nation?”

“Democrats have a choice. They can cower before an ugly rightwing disinformation campaign that falsely asserts America has ‘open borders’ designed to ‘replace’ Americans, or they can stand for the proposition that America can govern our borders with both order and justice,” Cárdenas said.

Democratic senators say they had expected that the $10 billion deal would be able to pass without any amendments because it was negotiated amongst a bipartisan group.

But there’s widespread unity within the Senate Republican Conference to stick behind the demand to get amendment votes on Title 42. Republicans also note that it was House Democrats who stripped a larger coronavirus deal for $15 billion out of a sweeping government funding bill.

“The mistake … was deciding and announcing that the administration intended to repeal Title 42,” said Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), one of the most moderate Senate Republicans.

“I think there’s widespread, bipartisan support for retaining Title 42, and it’s important to get a vote on it,” Collins added.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.), who is helping draft the Title 42 proposal, also said that he wouldn’t accept a stand-alone vote on his proposal, noting that it would only hit a buzzsaw in the House.

“A stand-alone vote in the Senate is not going to help us because then it’s not going to move in the House,” Lankford said, adding that he wouldn’t take the offer even if Democrats made it.

It’s not clear what, if anything, could change over the two-week break.

“If this is an after the recess exercise, maybe there will have been a change in people’s views,” Thune said, but he stressed that Republicans had been telegraphing that they were going to demand a Title 42 amendment.

Pressed if there were steps the administration could take on the border over the break to unstick the coronavirus funds, Thune added: “It would take leadership from the White House.”

GOP negotiators are making it clear that they are willing to let the coronavirus agreement unravel completely unless Democrats agree to give them amendment votes.

“If he does not want the bill to go forward or does not want any amendments … it will just be stalled into the oblivion, which often happens in this building,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). “If they don’t allow any amendments, there won’t be a bill.”

Comments / 5

doglover25
1d ago

If democrats consider us still needing funds to fight COVID, why do they want to allow all of the illegals in UNTESTED? INSANITY!!

Reply(3)
4
Related
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
MSNBC

Josh Hawley’s attempt to smear Ketanji Brown Jackson backfires

As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings approached, Senate Republicans boasted about how responsible they’d be. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, for example, the process “will be thoroughly respectable, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Clarence Thomas, quite different from the way the Democrats treated Brett Kavanaugh.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
James Lankford
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Trump#House
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

531K+
Followers
64K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy