Worcester's Canal District continues boom: 'Polar Park poured some gasoline on the fire'

WORCESTER — Walk through the Canal District and you can see the telltale signs of a rejuvenated with several active construction sites and advertisements for new businesses.

On Green Street, the home of several local favorite bars, restaurants and shops such as The Hangover Pub, The White Eagle and Crompton Collective, there are three planned construction projects: the site of the future Pickett Plaza entrance for Polar Park, the few remains of the Cove Music Hall is being cleared out and prepared for an apartment complex, and the renovation of the Table Talk Pies building will become a seven-story rental housing complex.

The Cove, a club with a storied history in Worcester, was torn down in the middle of March. A seven-story building with 173 residential units, a 99-space parking garage and retail space is planned to go up in its place. Along with the apartments, there are plans for a bowling alley and a restaurant.

One famous sight on Green Street is Table Talk Pies' pie shop, the frontward facing part of the local pie company's old factory. While some pies are still temptingly visible out on the windowsill, the location baked its last pie in January and the company has moved to its new location on Gardner Street.

Behind the former pie-making building, pieces of factory equipment and piping can be seen outside as Table Talk Pies removes its equipment to prepare the building for demolition and construction of a new project, a mixed-use, mixed-income development.

Rich Mazzocchi, managing director of Boston Capital Development, LLC, which acquired the four parcels of Table Talk Pies property in January, said the plan for the site is to demolish the majority of the industrial building to make way for multiple phases of of development.

The Table Talk redevelopment's first phase is expected to break ground by the end of 2022, Mazzocchi said. This first phase consists of 83 units of affordable housing that will offer affordable rents to households earning less than 60% of area median income. Completion for this phase is anticipated in 2024 and future phases are being planned.

The full project is expected to bring 350 to 375 units of housing with 20% planned to be affordable.

The portion of the building fronting Green Street, including the pie store, will be renovated for commercial space on the first floor with residential units above. The pie store will remain in the building long-term, Mazzochi said.

18-hour Canal District

Once a wholesale area hurt by the flight to suburbia, the Canal District has transformed into one of the city's preeminent bar, restaurant and retail locations. Starting as a passion project of local investors, the Canal District redevelopment is increasingly finding investment outside of Worcester in the hopes of creating a walkable, 18-hour Canal District.

These construction projects can be seen as a microcosm of a changing neighborhood where longtime property managers, business owners and district advocates say a new ballpark has added fuel to an already existing fire of development and economic investment in changing the perception of the neighborhood.

"It's not a slow build anymore, now we're seeing larger projects, bigger projects," Edward Murphy, president of Baystate Investment Fund, said. "I think Polar Park poured some gasoline on the fire that was already going with the Canal District."

Behind the ballpark and across from Madison Street and the new Green Island Boulevard are a series of projects. Among them is a 350-space parking garage built by the city and operated by Madison Properties and the WooSox. The lot will be available on game days and other events, and will be open in time for the home opener on April 12, said Dan Rea III, WooSox executive vice president of business affairs and real estate.

Boston-based Madison Properties is also laying the foundation for a seven-story mixed-use property intended to bring 228 apartment units to the district and 18,000 square feet of retail space. The project is scheduled to be finished by the summer of 2023 and to serve as Phase One of developments on Madison Street.

Along with the garage and the apartment complex, Madison Properties also plans to use the remaining portion of the six parcels of land it purchased to build a luxury hotel, a life sciences building, a restaurant and a second residential housing building.

These ongoing projects are occurring as the Worcester Red Sox prepare to start their second season at Polar Park, the ballpark that has been a major centerpiece in the city's economic revitalization push for the Canal District and a large part of the narrative of a "Worcester renaissance."

Before Polar Park

However, even before the ownership of the Triple A Minor League Baseball team ever considered throwing out a first pitch in the second biggest city in New England, several property owners have been at work to bring life to the Canal District.

Allen W. Fletcher, president of the Worcester Public Market, has had his eyes set on developing the district for years.

"I used to look down from my house onto Green Street and see a couple of stray cats and some litter blowing into the wind," Fletcher said. "Now I look down and there's shoppers and bar hoppers among other denizens and it's become a rather urban patch."

After Fletcher moved into the district around 2000, he heard stories about the Blackstone Canal and got involved with efforts to revive the canal in the neighborhood.

While projects to revive or create a replica of the canal hit logistical roadblocks, the advocates began attracting interested parties to their Wednesday meeting, and Fletcher said this interest bubbled into the first round of small-scale development that hit the Canal District as a bar scene emerged with accompanying smaller developments for restaurants and retail.

"A variety of people said, 'Whoa, something's happening down here. I've always wanted to start a bar. I'll buy this little building which has been boarded up for years and I'll give it a shot,' " Fletcher said.

Fletcher would eventually go on to be one of the founders of the Canal District Alliance, a group that advocates for the Canal District.

The Canal District Alliance would also plan the Blackstone Canal Fest, a street festival meant to prove that people would come to street activities in Worcester if they were offered.

Fletcher would go on to buy a vacant lot on Kelley Square to control the use of the property. That lot would eventually turn into the Worcester Public Market, envisioned as a strong retail magnet with units of housing above to bring more residents to the district. After a start stymied by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic , the Public Market is open and is bringing in new vendors .

Union Station

While he said the Union Station renovation did not initially inspire other nearby developments, it helped to give the Canal District a visible entry point.

"With its two towers right beside (Interstate) 290, it really became the visible center of all Worcester, instead of the center being near downtown," Fletcher said. "Every car that bummed along on 290 saw the twin towers of Union Station and said, 'Wow this is Worcester.' And that sits at the top of our district."

Jefferson S. Mararian, the current president of the Canal District Alliance and owner of several Canal District properties including Union Music, credits Dino Lorusso, owner of the Crompton Place mixed-use commercial hub on Green Street, Harding Street and Harrison Street, and Fletcher as being among the investors who charted a course for the district's development.

Mararian said that properties in the Canal District that may not be active will likely be filled as new tenants open up or purchase them.

"You'll see a lot of development going on there. There are things that are going on that we don't even know about yet that are in the works," Mararian said. "You're not going to see many vacant places around there because there are going to be so many people there to spend money and create a lot more thriving businesses."

Robert Largess, owner of the Hotel Vernon, can track his family's history in the area way before he acquired the Hotel Vernon over 20 years ago. He said his family has been in the liquor business in the neighborhood since the time of speakeasies.

Largess said he has seen several attempts to unite and bring life to the Canal District, recalling when the neighborhood was once called Green Island before it was rebranded the Canal District in an effort to focus their effort on changing the district's reputation.

"Now we sit up straight in our seats. We're proud to be in the Canal District," Largess said.

Waste that surrounded the property where Polar Park was built had been captured in order to make the ballpark viable, Largess said. He also said that the water the ballpark uses has been managed correctly.

Growing pains

However, Largess acknowledged that some growing pains exist in the Canal District.

For business owners, operating in a walkable district also means that homeless people may gather outside their doors and use nearby benches, Largess said. He said that the city should recognize shelter issues for the unhoused, but said a solution needs to still be worked out.

Also, a growing neighborhood has also produced more trash, Largess said.

"Do I get mad about it? No, just have to pick it up every day and deal with it," Largess said. "If you don't deal with it, then you have a piece of property that nobody wants to see."

On the question of the homeless around the Canal District, Mararian said that while he is aware of the city offering services, he also said a full solution to addressing homelessness in the area, and elsewhere in Worcester, has not been worked out.

Lorusso said he experienced the change in the district in his 20 years of activity in the Canal District

"The neighborhood was pretty rundown, it was all blocked-up windows and barbed wire over the neighborhood," Lorusso said. "Our vision from day 1 as I saw the district was going to be a walking district just because of the grid it has."

Around 20 years ago, Lorusso owned a warehouse building in the district that he decided to convert into mixed use, becoming Crompton Place. As to his larger vision of a walking district, Lorusso said the area is close to meeting that goal. He added that the district needs more residents for additional foot traffic.

Amy Lynn Chase, owner of Crompton Collective inside Crompton Place, said that she is also optimistic because of the changes she has seen in the district.

"The past 13 years have changed dramatically down here. With lots of ebbs and flows, as any growing city can expect," Chase said. "Lucky for us, the businesses in the Canal District are very collaborative and helpful to each other and they all work together to overcome those growth obstacles."

Cliff Rucker is owner and governor of the Worcester Railers HC professional hockey team and majority owner of The District Wood Fired Kitchen, the new name for the Compass Tavern after it reopens with renovations. He also credited the years of efforts with setting the stage for him to establish the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center in the district.

'Loyal residents'

"I don't want to make it seem like when I got there I had this huge immediate impact," Rucker said. "I think there was years and years of really committed, hardworking loyal residents and business owners."

However, Rucker said the area where he built the Worcester Ice Center was rough before the rink was built. The rink was redeveloped from a vacant metals factory.

In the first years of the Railers, Rucker said the team lived in an apartment in the Canal District before subsequently moving. For the Ice Center, Rucker said it was a struggle in the beginning to get people to believe in the rink, get tenants and have people come for more than just hockey games. Rucker said the rink has become busier over time.

"It's just become an incredible project and it will see over a half a million visitors this year," Rucker said.

Murphy, the Baystate Investment Fund president, owns 1 Kelley Square, the parking lot behind 1 Kelley Square, the old Weintraub's Jewish Deli location on Harding Street, 121 Water St., 26 Water St. and the space where Maddi's Cookery & TapHouse is located on Water Street. In his eight years of working on the Canal District, Murphy said he has seen the Canal District revival evolve from a local movement to one with larger backing.

"It's not a slow build anymore, now we're seeing larger projects, bigger projects," Murphy said. "I think Polar Park poured some gasoline on the fire that was already going with the Canal District."

Kelley Square

As part of the process to develop the Canal District ahead of the opening of Polar Park, the famously confusing Kelley Square was redesigned to be safer and have a neater look.

Largess, whose bar sits on Kelley Square, said he was initially apprehensive of the new layout. However, he said business and property owners had the new layout explained to them. Largess said he is eager to see the new traffic count to compare how many people drove past the Hotel Vernon with the new design versus the old layout.

"As a business in any neighborhood, you need to have traffic going through your front door," Largess said.

Murphy said that he believes Kelley Square looks appealing, but he is unsure about whether the redesign is functionally better than the old Kelley Square as the street continues to deal with backed-up roadways.

Most of the property and business owners said they believe Polar Park and the accompanying development is a net-positive for the Canal District.

The Canal District Alliance waged a letter-writing campaign to woo the Pawtucket Red Sox into moving into the Canal District.

According to Rea, the team spent the off-season making improvements inside the ballpark and outside, including a full 360-degree loop and new scoreboard.

The planned Pickett Plaza is intended to create a connection from Green Street into the centerfield area of the ballpark, Rea said, where spectators can use city parking to get to the new entrance. The plaza is planned to also serve as a new community location in the district with retail options.

"It was important with our partners in the city to make a connection to the ballpark through that tunnel," Rea said.

WooSox joined the wave

The WooSox are aware that they did not start the wave of development in the district, Rea said, and team leadership sees their role as joining and adding onto an existing wave.

Fletcher, who had moved on from head of the Canal District Alliance at that point, said that he did not personally have an initial desire to see the Red Sox come to the Canal District because he believed the neighborhood was already going strong, but he called their arrival into Worcester a "wonderful adventure."

Chase said she welcomes new residents coming from new apartment units.

"It’s exciting time for the district. I'm excited for more people to be living in the neighborhood," Chase said.

One issue Canal District businesses reported in the first year was that Polar Park spectators would take up district parking spots without going out to shop or eat in the district afterwards.

Fletcher, who voiced his concerns with parking during the first WooSox season, said the situation improved later on in the season and believes it will continue to get better with spectators starting to take advantage of the bars and restaurants and retail in the area more in the future. He hopes the city strongly enforces the two-hour limit on street parking this season.

Rea said the team will be communicating with fans and the city about parking options and enforcing time-limits. He added that a parking survey given to fans had most fans giving rave reviews of the parking options.

Fletcher said that he does not feel that much of the new proposed developments fit his philosophy of small-scale mixed-use developments, believing that they may not draw foot traffic from people outside the district in the way he desires. He said that the district already has plenty of energy in what is currently there and welcomes new residents in order to stabilize the area.

However, Fletcher praised the concept of the new Cove building having a restaurant and bowling and said he prefers that the design has shrunk from 13 to seven stories.

The Madison Street projects will help to create "live, work and play" spaces in the Canal District, Rea said.

"We will be able to offer true live, work and play here. You've got the play the ballpark offers, we'll have these 228 apartment units which will offer the live part of it, we certainly hope to see companies here," Rea said.

Lorusso said that he sees Polar Park, the Worcester Ice Center and the newer developments as an evolution of the original vision for the district. While retail during game nights did not meet the "bonanza" expectations Lorusso thought it would, he said his tenants reported that the customers would come back to the neighborhood later to shop. He added that he was optimistic about the upcoming apartment projects.

"It will be the neighborhood that I thought we could become, but not exactly the way I envisioned it," Lorusso said. "I'm happy where we're headed."

Mararian said the construction is a sign of a growing and thriving community. While he believes that the newer changes to the district were likely to come regardless of the ballpark and surrounding developments, he said they will accelerate the progress.

Some housing activists have been worried that the developments around Polar Park could price out residents as market-rate units enter the area, and the loss of the Cove and the Dive Bar on Green Street in anticipation of the arrival of Polar Park has also worried some residents about the ballpark's effect on the makeup of the Canal District and retaining businesses with long Worcester histories.

Polar Park leadership has previously said they wish to be good neighbors and wanted to preserve longtime spots in the Canal District. Rea said the ballpark is conscious of preserving area history.

"One of the reasons [we chose Worcester] was the history and the culture and the traditions here. So even as we build new structures, we're finding ways to integrate our history and traditions into our work," Rea said.

Rea pointed to homages to Worcester's past such as a reminder of the old Wyman-Gordon facility located where Polar Park now stands. He added that the team reaches out to their neighbors to look at ways for preserving and honoring the district's history.

Mararian said that the need for some more affordable housing exists in the Canal District. He said the Table Talk redevelopment project will add more affordable housing, but he believes additional affordable housing needs to be mixed in with neighborhoods and for properties offer both affordable and market-rate options.

All the Canal District stakeholders interviewed said they were hopeful about the changes that have taken place in the district over the past several years and optimistic about their vision of a walkable 18-hour space becoming a reality.

Lorusso was succinct in his optimism for the Canal District.

"If I was to think about opening up a business anywhere in the city, or moving one, it would be in the Canal District," Lorusso said.

