The Value of Forgiveness

It would be very difficult to find someone who has never been hurt or disappointed by the actions of a loved one. Perhaps you grew up in a home with critical or demanding parents. Maybe you had a spouse who betrayed you or a colleague who dropped the ball, forcing you to try to pick up the pieces of an important project. Wounds like these can result in lasting pain, bitterness, resentment, and even stronger feelings like rage or a thirst for revenge.

Although difficult, practicing forgiveness can be one of the best things you can ever do for yourself. Even if what happened stays with you forever, making a decision to let go of the resentment, can truly set you free. Not only does it help your mental health, it can also lead to feelings of empathy and understanding towards the one who hurt you.

Furthermore, releasing bitterness leads to a plethora of improvements in your own life including:

Lowered blood pressure

Alleviated symptoms of depression

Stronger personal relationships

Strengthened immunity

Increased self-esteem

Decreased anxiety, stress and worry

Conversely, holding grudges can do tremendous harm to your life, including:

Bringing unresolved pain into new relationships and experiences

Increased symptoms of depression and anxiety

Obsessive thoughts with the past so pervasive you are unable to enjoy the present

Loss of faith or spirituality

For some, forgiveness comes easily. It is relatively easy for us to release the pain and move forward. For others, however, it can feel unsurmountable. If you resonate with the latter, you might want to try some steps to making forgiveness easier:

Recognize the harm you are causing yourself while virtually causing no harm for the other person involved. Likely, you are ruminating on the pain and offense, while he or she has not given the incident a second thought.

Acknowledge your pain. Sit with it as long as you need. Then, start the healing process. Notice how holding onto all of this negativity is affecting your behavior and your life as a whole.

Choose to stop being the victim; rather, choose to release the power and control this individual has over you. Become the commander of your own life once again.

Forgiveness is a challenge, especially if the other person shows no signs of remorse or change. If you find yourself trapped in the clutches of resentment, it can also help to practice empathy. Remember, none of us are perfect and we have certainly caused harm to others ourselves. Others have made the difficult decision to forgive us of our wrongdoings, and perhaps it is time to offer the same olive branch to another.

Forgiveness is also a process. Hurt can resurface and sometimes forgiveness needs to be practiced repeatedly. Forgiveness also does not necessarily mean reconciliation. Remember this process is about freeing yourself, not necessarily about reconnection. Forgiving another does not mean the other person will choose to change or be less toxic. It is important to remember forgiveness is for you, and not for them.

Although we can choose forgiveness, we cannot always force another to reciprocate. Treating others with empathy and respect is the first step on the path to reconciliation. Forgiveness happens on each individual’s personal time frame. The important thing is to remember to forgive another for yourself. Doing so truly frees us to heal from our hurts (mayoclinic.org).

Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology and Sociology at Rogers State University.