The NCAA hockey season wrapped up on Saturday night in Boston as Denver rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score five goals in the third period for a 5-1 win over Minnesota State. The national title is the Pioneers’ ninth, tying them with Michigan hockey for the most in Division I history. (It’s also the Pios’ fourth this century — to go with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2017 — while the Wolverines haven’t won a title since 1998.) ...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 MINUTES AGO