Betty Beter is Eagle Tire Pros-WLAF teacher of the week

Olympic champion and figure skating icon Scott Hamilton, founder of the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, today announced his personal participation in the second annual Erase the Trace, a 5-day and 444-mile bike ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway to raise $1.25M in funding for a breakthrough glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cancer research grant, to treat the most aggressive form of brain cancer. The event was launched last year by Scott Williams, a cancer patient living with GBM, to bring attention to the disease and inspire donations. Scott Hamilton was so inspired by Scott Williams’ journey, that he decided to start training for the 2nd annual event to join Williams. The two will ride together from Monday, May 2 to Saturday, May 7, again crossing the finish line at Loveless Café in Nashville.
