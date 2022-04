(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a new 12-million dollar scholarship program for students at Iowa’s three public universities. House Speaker Pat Grassley says it’s an effort to address workforce shortages in specific occupations. Half of the money would go to juniors and seniors studying to be teachers. The other six million would go to juniors and seniors seeking degrees in other occupations which are in high demand. Grassley says it’s a way to put money into the three state universities to directly address a lack of qualified employees.

