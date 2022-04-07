ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
kvnf.org
 1 day ago

Secretary of State Blinken meets with European foreign...

www.kvnf.org

The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
POLITICS

