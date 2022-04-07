ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman missing several months last seen in downtown area, Memphis police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman who has reportedly been missing for several months

Mary Jackson, 32, is 6′ tall, 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the 200 block of S. Front Street on March 28.

Her father told police he has not spoken to her in three months, and she has not contacted any family during that time.

If you see her, contact police at 901.636.4450.

