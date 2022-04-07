ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

Emergency Crews Battle Early Morning Fire In Rogers County

By News On 6
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews are on the scene of a fire in the Keetonville area in Rogers County on...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Crews battle car fires at recycling center

Oklahoma City (KFOR)– Four cars caught on fire at a recycling center on the southeast Oklahoma City. Fire crews responded to southeast 55th Street and Phillips around 8 o’clock Wednesday evening and battled the blaze for more than hour. Authorities say there were no injuries reported. They have not said what caused the fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WJAC TV

Crews battle house fire in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Several Cambria County fire crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson Township. County authorities say the fire started at a home along William Penn Ave. just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. So far, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WOWK

Crews battle Charleston fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston. Kanawha metro says that a house fire started on the 1500 block of Pansy Dr. in Charleston. The call came in around 1:40 p.m.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rogers County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Rogers County, OK
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
KOCO

Crews battle house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are battling a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City. At 12:37 p.m., officials responded to a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City just off of South Boulevard. KOCO 5 will provide details as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire in Iowa

There are lots of changes happening to one of Omaha's largest destinations. The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a homeowner in northwest Omaha. Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. New details tonight about a domestic situation on Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
Kait 8

Crews battle large fire on Highway 34

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews were out on Tuesday, March 15, battling a large fire in Greene County. Oak Grove Heights Fire Chief Justin Moore said a fire started from a pile of trash that became out of control. The fire spread across three property lines near Highway 34...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

OHP: 6 females confirmed dead in crash in Tishomingo

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that six females were killed in a crash in Tishomingo. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another...
ACCIDENTS
KEYC

No injuries in early morning house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato emergency officials are investigating a house fire this morning. Several people and pets were inside the residence at the time of the fire around 5 a.m. but everyone was able to evacuate safely. Investigators haven’t officially determined a cause but residents tell us they believe...
MANKATO, MN
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Fire at Detached Garage of Seymour Home

Crews are battling a fire at a detached garage of a Seymour home on Wednesday morning. Police said the fire is at a detached garage in the back of a home on Chuse Drive. The extent of the damage is unclear. No injuries were reported. At this time, the road...
ACCIDENTS
95.3 MNC

Fire crews battle massive warehouse blaze in Avon, IN

Crews struggled Wednesday afternoon to gain control of a massive fire at a Walmart Distribution Center near Indianapolis. The blaze at the warehouse in Avon was visible all over Hendricks and Marion Counties. At one point the nearly 200 firefighters had to retreat during a few tense minutes where the fire was strongest.
AVON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy