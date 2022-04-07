Chance for showers to start the weekend; warmup on the way next week

The weekend starts off cooler with a chance for showers ahead of a warm, dry start to next week in the Hudson Valley.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Favetta says Saturday starts off dry and will be in the upper-50s. There's a chance for showers.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny - breezy - slight chance for a shower. Highs around 52. Lows around 38.

MONDAY: Gorgeous! Mainly sunny - highs around 63. Lows around 47.

MIDWEEK: WARMER! Highs in the upper-60s to low-70s for Tuesday through Thursday.