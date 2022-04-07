ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Video: Samoa Joe Makes His AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the April 6th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe made his AEW in-ring debut against Max Caster. The match was an Owen Hart tournament qualifier and Joe picked up the win via...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Logan Paul Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After WrestleMania Match

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his future with WWE following WrestleMania 38 where he won a tag team match with The Miz. Paul said WWE hasn’t offered him a long-term deal. “Not yet....
PWMania

Report: WWE Releases Nash Carter Following Accusations From Wife

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was reportedly released from the company today. Carter was released just this afternoon, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. This comes just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium at Stand & Deliver. Carter was...
PWMania

News On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins For WWE SmackDown

A new challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being teased for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. WWE has released a promo confirming Reigns for Friday’s show, noting that he will usher in a new era as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. You can see a promo for Reigns’ return to SmackDown as undisputed champion below.
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Lacey Evans’ WWE Return

Lacey Evans has been out of action since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child, but now PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Evans, but she was feuding with SmackDown...
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To Monday Night Raw Next Week

Welcome back? There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and some of them are among the biggest names in wrestling history. If you have been watching WWE for any length of time, you know that there are some names which have made a lot of history in the company. Some of them have even made an impact even outside of WWE and another one of those names will be back soon.
Wrestling World

NXT: Rick Steiner is in grave danger

MAIN EVENT-NXT TITLE MATCH: Breakker (c) vs Gunther; We are offered a highly physical match with Bron intent on showing his overwhelming power by trying to lift his opponent over his head without succeeding due to a shoulder problem that Gunther uses to bring the match back into his control so much that he gets to score at the Gunther Bomb which is followed, however, only by the count of 2.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (4/8)

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania will air live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The only thing WWE has announced for tonight is an appearance by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are teasing a new challenger will be revealed tonight. WWE has Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair advertised locally plus...
PWMania

Randy Orton Wishes AEW Star Was Still Working For WWE

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Randy Orton commented on his legacy in the wrestling business:. “I want my legacy to be that I made sure that the guys like Edge, and Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles and, God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here. But these guys that are coming up like Priest, Theory, the Street Prophets, Riddle, these guys that have all the potential in the world. In some cases, like the first guys, I listed, Roman [Reigns] as well, these guys that can work, and they know the art of this business, I want my legacy to be that I was able to, with these gentlemen, take this business to the next generation and make sure that that new wave of talent knows how to do it the right way, staying true to the art of what it is, and making sure that number one priority is taking care of your opponent’s health that you’re in the ring with. That needs to be number one in every case. I think if that’s my legacy, I’m happy with that.”
PWMania

#JusticeForNashCarter Becomes Trending Topic As Wes Lee’s Wife Defends Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE. #JusticeForNashCarter became a trending topic on Twitter. Wes Lee’s wife addressed the abuse accusations made by Carter’s...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reveals Tony Khan’s Comments About Ted Turner Upset Him

Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on AEW President Tony Khan and their friendship while doing a media scrum over WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas. The two have praised each other and criticized one another in the past regarding what Bischoff did in WCW and what Khan is currently doing in AEW.
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reacts To Steve Austin and Vince McMahon Segments At WrestleMania 38

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Steve Austin returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38:. “I know I’m older, but to see Steve in there doing what Steve is so great at doing – even beyond that, forget about the fact that Steve and I are friends and spent a lot of time in the same industry together and were peers in that era. Forget about all of that. The crowd reaction was just awesome. It was just awesome. I just got back home and picked up in the Pat McAfee/Vince McMahon stuff and I can’t say enough good things about it. It was so much fun.”
PWMania

Report: Cody Rhodes To Be At WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes will be at this week’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX. There’s no word yet on if Rhodes will be appearing on the SmackDown broadcast, or working a dark match, but PWInsider reports that he is scheduled to be there. It is...
PWMania

Carmella And Corey Graves Get Married

WWE’s Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and Corey Graves (Matt Polinsky) tied the knot on Thursday in Florida. They are headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Guests at the wedding were Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, Natalya, Tyson Kidd, Happy Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan, Tamina Snuka, Bayley, Sonya Deville, among others.
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Unbreakable, which included the following:. * TNA X Division Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles. * Raven’s Rules for...
PWMania

Surgery Update On Rick Boogs Following Injury At WrestleMania

Rick Boogs has underwent successful surgery to repair his torn quad and patella tendon. As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp. Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon, and that he would need surgery.
PWMania

Seth Rollins Says “A Three Hour Show Is Just Obnoxiously Long Every Week”

During an appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Seth Rollins commented on WWE RAW being a three-hour show:. “I think a three hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram — you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done. You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show. And I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more. You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestle on television and so it was kind of a big deal. You look at Roman [Reigns], he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on Raw I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months. It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer.”
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses Jay Briscoe Backlash For Past Homophobic Tweets

During his podcast, Matt Hardy talked about the FTR vs. Briscoes match from ROH’s Supercard of Honor 2022:. “Oh my God. FTR and the Briscoes were amazing. I mean, it blew me away. It made me proud to be a person who loves tag team wrestling and who believes tag team wrestling deserves main event status. Those guys killed it. FTR, they really are great. I love how they incorporate old school aspects into a new school game. The Briscoes are one of my favorite tag teams of all time and I want nothing but the best for those guys. I love Jay and Mark. They’re both great guys.”
