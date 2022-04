ATHENS, OH – As the son of a Polish American father and Cuban refugee mother, John Cádiz Klemack came to Ohio University with many skills and experiences other students didn’t have. The bilingual journalism student had spoken Spanish since his childhood in Grove City and knew he wanted to bring his unique background and perspective to a television news career. So, he started working at WOUB right away to start developing his skills as a broadcaster.

