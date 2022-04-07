Woman killed, family member arrested after SWAT standoff in South Fulton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.
TACOMA, Wash. — One of two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday. Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, died following Tuesday’s shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the...
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a home Monday evening as 50-year-old Laurie Leanne Likins. Sheriff Roger Soldan said Likins and two dogs had been shot to death. The sheriff’s office has arrested a 55-year-old man in the case. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, deputies […]
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the two men killed in a Sunday murder-suicide. Jason Gray, 45, of Moulton was murdered in the shooting that took place at the Quality Inn about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chunn said. The other man who died in the incident has been identified as...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Poplar Bluff police have identified the woman whose body was found Monday morning in a city park. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers told Region 8 News the woman was Crystal Vanlue, 40, of Kennett. Lt. Josh Stewart said a mushroom hunter discovered Vanlue’s body in...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A random act of violence left one Memphis family shaken to its core. The family of Darrius Vance identified him as the victim of a Sunday night shooting at the Trails at Mt. Moriah Apartments in southeast Memphis. A police affidavit said officers responded to a...
COVINGTON, Ky. — The family of a 14-year-old shot in the neck during a quadruple shooting in Covington is speaking out. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Monday at Russell Street and West 17th Street. Police said three children, ages 7, 11 and 14 were taken to the...
UPDATE (April 6, 2022) — South Charleston Police Department said an elderly man was trying to park his car and pushed the accelerator instead of the brake. He struck a parked car where a woman was loading groceries, which caused her own car to move and hit her. The woman went to the hospital with […]
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WDEF)- A DeKalb County man was arrested early yesterday morning after a hit and run crash over the weekend in Geraldine that killed a 14 year-old teenager. 22 year-old Tyler Blaise Wilbanks of Sylvania was traveling on Highway 75 in Geraldine in his 2016 Chevy Equinox on Saturday evening, April 2. At approximately 10:20 PM CST, he was involved in a crash that left 14 year-old Harley Lasseter dead. Wilbanks took off from the scene thereafter.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A north St. Louis shooting left one person dead late Friday night. Police said the shooting happened at Greer and Cora Avenue before 9 p.m. in the Greater Ville neighborhood when 23-year-old Charles Givens was shot. He was dropped off at a local hospital, where he later died.
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 1-year-old taken from her City of South Fulton home has been found, family members confirm to Channel 2 Action News. Cali McClean, 1, was abducted by Erjahn McClean, 33, on Wednesday, according to South Fulton police and the GBI. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
