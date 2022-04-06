Active outdoor activities can change your career and your life, says Danny Twilley

The invitation to your high school reunion arrives, and you’re instantly flooded with a range of emotions—curiosity, but also hesitation. What’s the right decision here? Should you go? Studies have shown that people are most likely to attend based on how positive their actual memories of high school were. Still, the ability to keep tabs on our peers from the past via social media deeply influences the decision to attend. (If you already know that your once-dreamy prom date Bill is now divorced with four kids, what’s the point?) We checked in with Talkspace therapist Bisma Anwar to talk through signs you should RSVP yes...or no.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO