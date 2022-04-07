Thursday, April 7 weather update for Iowa and western Illinois

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.

