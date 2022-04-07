ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rain showers throughout day Thursday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of rain and fog as you get ready to start your day Thursday. Roads will be wet from another rain-soaked night, and fog will limit visibility in much of the area.

Not much of a break today as showers will be on and off through the day. A stray rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out later in the day.

Spotty showers and cooler temperatures settling in Friday. You’ll feel the difference as gusty breezes will make it feel like it’s in the 30s much of the day. Colder temperatures stick around this weekend with highs barley making it into the mid 40s. And,...there may be a few snowflakes.

Pittsburgh, PA
