Kansas City, MO

A chance of a dusting of snow later tonight

By Gary Lezak
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Mixed showers with graupel, sleet, snowflakes, and rain drops have been falling today. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few bands of snow/rain likely with a...

Kool AM

Oh You Thought It Was Spring? More Snow Headed to Maine Later This Week

Maine just threw a springtime head-fake at us.. Winter is returning to New England this week, if only for a brief while. According to WGME 13, it looks like much of Maine will pick up some accumulating precipitation on Wednesday night into Thursday. Just how much, and what type of precip will all see it yet to be completely determined.
MAINE STATE
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Kansas City, MO
YubaNet

Some drizzle tonight, more rain and snow this weekend

Valley rain and mountain snow showers tonight and Tuesday then mild and dry through Friday. Another chance for Valley rain and mountain snow Saturday. A weak storm system will move through the region tonight and Tuesday. This will be a warm system with snow levels varying at times between 7000 to 8000 feet. Minimal snow impacts are expected but there still is a chance that chains could be required at times. The system is not that conducive for thunderstorms but maybe over the northern third of the Sacramento valley on Tuesday we could see a couple of Thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Chance for snow showers tomorrow morning; Cold weekend ahead

FRIDAY EVENING: Mostly cloudy skies along with the chance for a few light rain showers, according to Storm Center 7 meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux. Possibly a bit more widespread and heavier than earlier; possible rumble of thunder. SATURDAY: Feeling winter-like for Saturday; expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly conditions. Scattered snow...
ENVIRONMENT
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Predicts Snow Tonight, Bigger Storm Possible Soon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting rain changing to snow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today and tonight. The agency says that while snow accumulations in most areas will probably be low, there is a chance of higher accumulations and some blowing snow early next week.
CHEYENNE, WY
Fox11online.com

A very warm Wednesday before snow chances later this week

(WLUK) -- Very warm weather is expected today and above average temperatures continue into St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a high of 62. Wind will be southwest at 10 to 20 mph. How are you enjoying the warm March day? Share...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Sctd. snow showers tonight, breezy and cold for Sunday

We have seen a bit of everything on this Saturday. Rain, snow, graupel and even thundersnow. In between all of that we also saw a few breaks for sunshine! Temperatures are sitting chilly in the 30s and will fall into the upper 20s overnight. With the colder air expect the showers to turn mostly snow showers. Places that will see accumulating snow will be the ridgetops along the highlands and across Somerset County. Winds will stay gusty out of the west at 10-15 mph.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Staying warmer with chances for rain later this week

TONIGHT: I am not sure Mother Nature could have brought a nicer day to the Ohio Valley other than what we had today! Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, birds chirping, warmer air, and calm winds, what a stunner of a day! Temperatures have flirted with 70 degrees for our daytime high. Cloud cover started to increase in the afternoon with more clouds expected later tonight. Southwesterly winds will keep us warm and mild tonight as temps get down into the upper 40s. An upper-level disturbance will push in early tomorrow morning with a few scattered rain showers for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Scattered showers and snow chances before system moves out

DES MOINES, Iowa — Overview:. Today: Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW...
DES MOINES, IA
WISH-TV

Tracking snow chances and more cold air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not a pleasant end to the workweek as it was cold and breezy with sporadic showers. Rain looks to transition to snow Friday night with below average temperatures sticking around. A Wind Advisory is in place in far northwestern Indiana until 4 AM EDT...
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Colder today, snow chances on the way

Spotty rain showers are possible in the early evening. Expect those showers to be light in nature. Much colder tomorrow with highs only getting into the mid 40s. Shower chances ramp up in the late afternoon and through the night. Eventually in the early morning hours on Saturday, rain will change to snow. We do not expect to see accumulation. Temperatures remain well below average to begin the work week, before eventually warming up in the midweek as storm chances increase.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: One More Chance For Light Snow This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was cloudy, chilly, and windy with very limited snowfall in most areas. Tuesday will be similar with even less snow for the Denver metro area. While Denver and the Front Range received little snow on Monday, it was a different story on the Eastern Plains where some areas along I-70 east of Limon saw more than a foot of snow. The small town of Vona (population 103) is about 30 miles west of Kansas and reported 15 inches as of 4 p.m. Monday. The combination of deep snow and strong winds caused blizzard conditions at times in eastern...
DENVER, CO

