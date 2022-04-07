ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals Opening Day Forecast: 100% Chance of Rain in DC Area

By Storm Team4
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain showers drenched the D.C. region and further delayed the Nationals' Opening Day game on Thursday. Rain was beginning to move out of the region by about 6:45 p.m., but lingering showers led the Nationals to delay the game against the New York Mets to start at 8:20...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Two days of rain then chance for snowflakes

CINCINNATI — Grab your raincoat because the rain is sticking around for the next two days. While neither day is a washout, plan on wet weather off and on through Wednesday afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Scattered showers continue through the middle of the day. A brief...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Washington, DC
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into early May

High latitude blocking is likely to continue much of this month, which will likely prevent any long-duration warmups across southern Canada and the northern United States. What it likely means is that there will likely be several cut-off lows marching across the northern half of the U.S., keeping many areas unsettled and slightly cooler. If you are looking for sunshine and prolonged warmth, the Southwest U.S. will fit the bill. Unfortunately, I am getting quite concerned once again across this region, as the severe/extreme drought has already expanded with below-normal snowpack in place. I fear we could once again be looking at widespread, extreme drought conditions across the Southwest U.S. with a greatly enhanced fire threat into the summer. Reservoirs may reach record lows in some areas once again.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The New York Mets#Nbc
CBS LA

Cooler Temperatures, A Chance Of Rain Forecast For Southern California’s First Weekend Of Spring

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s first weekend of spring is forecast to be a little chilly. A fast-moving system bearing down on Southern California promises to bring a little bit of much-needed rain and a lot more gusty winds. A weak sea breeze will bring temperatures down and make way for low clouds and fog Friday night along the coasts and into some valleys by Saturday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Amber Lee. Saturday will cooler, with temperatures mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s, a change from the upper 70s Southern California has been enjoying this week. Gusty winds are expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCBD

Rain chances return to the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s winds are the winds of change. They follow a cold front moving through the South Plains area this morning. The change includes a slight chance of light rain. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms early next week. Following the...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Low Rain Chances And Warm Temperatures For St. Patrick’s Day

By: Ron Smiley/Mary Ours/KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We started St. Patrick’s Day off with some green on the radar, but the rain is out of here for the rest of the day. Right Now: Best day of the week overall, competition is fierce this week too! Alert: Maybe next Tuesday due to the storm and rain threat. The threat is real for some stormy conditions on Tuesday, but the biggest threat is well south of our area. Aware: Next Tuesday, wetter pattern in place next week. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Washington

Rain to Wash Over DC Area Through Thursday

Rain showers have swept over the Washington, D.C., area and up to 2 inches could fall by Thursday night in some parts. Temperatures were in the 50s by early Wednesday evening. Frequent showers are expected to continue until late Thursday night. On Thursday, there’s a 100% chance for wet weather,...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Cloudy with rain late in the day: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Call it the calm before the storms as Northeast Ohio is in for some cloudy weather on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast doesn’t call for significant rain chances until well after dark, but once the rain starts it is likely to continue. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 50s with lows falling to the upper 40s overnight. Wednesday will see a mix of showers and thunderstorms with highs around 60 and a chance for 30 mph wind gusts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFLA

Increasing humidity and rain chances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s not quite as cool of a start as yesterday but temperatures are still pleasant this morning. Expect higher humidity this afternoon and warmer temperatures than yesterday as well with highs near 88°. There could be a few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder, after 4:00 p.m. with rain chances at […]
ENVIRONMENT
KEVN

Chance of Rain Today and Tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Light rain and maybe some snow is expected today, but nothing too significant. We may continue to see some rain and snow tonight, especially for far southwestern South Dakota. Most of the moisture will clear out of the area by tomorrow afternoon. Today and tomorrow we will see highs around 50 degrees for Rapid City, 40s for northeast Wyoming, and 50s for the plains. Highs will get warmer for the weekend with 60s expected once again. By the beginning of next work week, there is a chance for a major storm to impact our area. Early models are showing potentially a lot of moisture Monday and Tuesday. We will have more information on that over the next several days.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy