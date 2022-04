Covid infection levels in the UK remain at near-record levels, with 1 in 13 people infected last week, new figures show.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 4.88 million people caught Covid-19 between 28 March and 2 April, slightly down from a record 4.91 in the previous week.In England, around one in 13 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 in the week to 2 April, or 4.1 million people, the ONS said. This is unchanged from the week to 26 March.Across the border, in Wales, the estimate is up from 1 in 14 people to 1 in...

