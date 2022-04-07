ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to unlock the Boosted Groundsurfer Glider in Fortnite Zero Build Trials

By Shabana Arif
TechRadar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Fortnite Zero Build mode is a permanent feature of the game, Epic has rolled out some new challenges and rewards to get people playing. When Chapter 3 Season 2 of Fortnite launched, building was removed from the game entirely. But it was short-lived, which makes sense given that building...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Vanguard glitch has players wall-running like Titanfall

Everything old is new again, as an old Call of Duty glitch has suddenly reappeared slap-bang in the middle of COD: Vanguard (opens in new tab). The various COD games are continually playing whack-a-mole with bugs of course, even if the days of the recurring infinite stim glitch seem over (opens in new tab), and this latest is a bit of a classic: so much so I'm not even sure which entry it originated in, though it's always popped up in the Zombies modes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Fortnite has been building towards no building for years

It all started with swimming. When Fortnite ushered in its second chapter with the dramatic implosion of the game’s original island, it also added in a seemingly small feature: players could finally swim. But since then, the shooter has slowly morphed by continually making the game faster and more mobile. It may have come as a shock to some when building — one of the defining traits of Fortnite since its inception — was removed as part of the current season (even though it’s likely a temporary change). But it’s a shift that’s been a long time coming.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

If Gears 6 looks remotely like this Unreal Engine 5 demo, we’ll be ecstatic

Gears of War developer The Coalition is back with a new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, giving us a fresh look at what Gears 6 could offer –and it’s rather exciting indeed. Called ‘The Cavern,’ the tech demo builds upon The Coalition’s July ‘Alpha Point’ demonstration and uses the same character model we previously saw but inside a different environment.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Fortnite Guides: How to reprogram the Omni Sword in Fortnite

In this Fortnite Guide, we help you understand how to reprogram the unique weapon Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Tsuki is back and better than ever here in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Now known as Tsuki 2.0, she comes with her very own harvesting tool called the Omni Sword. Battle pass owners who acquire the Omni Sword can change the way the harvesting tool looks. Here’s how to reprogram the Omni Sword.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Video Game#The Daily Challenge#Daily Challenge 1
GamesRadar+

Did Fortnite remove building, and when is it coming back?

Did Fortnite remove building, and when is building coming back to the game? In the wake of the Chapter 3 Season 2 update, Fortnite has taken out the ability to build walls and structures from the main game. It's added a special overshield to compensate for the change, but those who were used to quickdraw construction combat might understandably want to know why Fortnite has removed building as a mechanic, and when will it be back in Fortnite's main mode?
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Verge

Gran Turismo 7’s developers apologize for the grind, promise fixes and a million free credits

Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital is apologizing for the changes recently introduced to the game’s economy and is promising improvements, along with a million free credits. These changes come after the game had a massive outage last week, which was the result of an update that also made changes to how players could earn credits by actually playing the game rather than through microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Where is the Fortnite Jumpman Zone to unlock Jordan styles

If you're looking for the Fortnite Jumpman Zone, then you've no doubt just purchased the Jordan Cool Grey Bundle from the Item Store and are now trying to complete the Trickshot Challenges so you can unlock those extra styles. It's not unusual for items in Fortnite to give you these tasks to earn additional rewards, however you might find the Jordan Trickshot Style Challenges not working for some players as they're linked to an old Creative experience. If you want to find out what's happening here, then we've got the Fortnite Jumpman Zone code and the lowdown on the Trickshot Challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

A Fortnite Guide on the New No Building Meta

With the new no building meta in Fortnite, here’s how you should cope with the game’s new – or rather, lack of thereof – mechanic. Fortnite has temporarily disabled building in battle royale which changed the dynamic of how to play the game. With that being said, there is a completely new meta in town that players might take a while to get used to.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony has quietly removed yearly subscription offers for Playstation Now after new PS Plus announcement

Sony has removed an option to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now in the wake of its updated PS Plus subscription tiers announcement.It comes after Playstation users found a loophole that would allow them to purchase a year’s worth of PS Now and receive the new service for half the price when it launches in June 2022. The offer was previously available on the United States PSN store where an annual PS Now subscription would cost $59.99 (£45.69) – approximately half the cost of the yearly PS Plus premium service. As soon as the new service launches, anyone with...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Blizzard accidentally leaks the next World of Warcraft expansion

The next World of Warcraft expansion appears to have been leaked by Blizzard ahead of its official announcement later this month. Various leaks and rumors about the name and contents of the MMO's ninth expansion have been floating around its community for a while now. However, the most credible leaker seems to have spilled the beans on what to expect – Blizzard Entertainment itself.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1

Marvel Comics has released variant covers for the upcoming Fortnite/Marvel tie-in comic Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War. Out in June, the series is by Christos Gage with art by Sergio Davíla with Epic Games’ Chief of Creative Officer Donald Mustard also writing. So what’s Fortnite X Marvel: Zero...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends Teases Season 13 Character

Apex Legends Season 13 is coming to the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game later this year. Ahead of its release, and during Season 12, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and issued the first Season 13 teaser in-game, and at the same time teased the new character arriving alongside the new season.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find exotic weapons in Fortnite

Exotic weapons are the best you can get in Fortnite and as part of the Week 2 challenges, you'll need to find one and wield it against opponents. Exotics can be purchased from NPCs found in specific locations around the battle royale map for a certain amount of Gold Bars, which you can earn from eliminations, chests, ATMs and by completing bounties. There are six exotics in Fortnite right now, so here's where to find them.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

New Dune game will let you conquer Arrakis as the Fremen this month

Dune: Spice Wars, the next video game to be set in Frank Herbert’s classic Dune Universe, will release for early access on PC later this month. The strategy game, which combines real-time base-building and 4X mechanics, is being developed by Northgard studio Shiro Games and will hit Steam with an early build on April 26. This early access period will initially only include single-player skirmishes, with multiplayer coming later.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy