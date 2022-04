With Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online now officially out and available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, users on those platforms are able to take advantage of things like faster load times and other promised enhancements. Those changes were only the start of the benefits for those playing on the current generation of consoles, however, with GTA Online's first weekly update following the new launch now available this week. That update brings three opportunities exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms with promises of "even more bonuses and discounts" in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO