Baystate Medical Center reopens Blood Donor Center
(WWLP) – As covid-19 cases continue to decline in the community, Baystate Medical Center has reopened its Blood Donor Center to the public.
The reopening comes in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage due to the surge of the Omicron variant.
Hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
At this time the center is only accepting red-blood donations. Appointments are required.
To set up an appointment, contact Baystate Medical Center at 413-794-4600.
