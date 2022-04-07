ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Medical Center reopens Blood Donor Center

By Kayleigh Thomas
 1 day ago

(WWLP) – As covid-19 cases continue to decline in the community, Baystate Medical Center has reopened its Blood Donor Center to the public.

The reopening comes in the midst of a nationwide blood shortage due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

Hours of operation are Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

At this time the center is only accepting red-blood donations. Appointments are required.
To set up an appointment, contact Baystate Medical Center at 413-794-4600.

