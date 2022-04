Saudi Arabia executed 81 men on Saturday in what was the kingdom’s largest mass execution in its modern history. The number is astounding when you consider that Saudi Arabia executed 67 people in all of 2021 and 27 in 2020. The number is even higher than the 63 people Saudi Arabia executed in January 1980 after convicting them of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca a year earlier.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 28 DAYS AGO